Jessie J Hospitalized Again Weeks After Breast Cancer Surgery Amid Recovery Struggles

Six weeks after undergoing surgery for breast cancer, Jessie J has been readmitted to the hospital, facing unexpected complications in her recovery process.

The 37-year-old British singer-songwriter took to Instagram on Sunday morning, August 3, 2025, to share a photo of herself with an IV drip and a candid update on her health. “How I spent the last 24 hours,” she wrote. “Six weeks post-op and I’m back where I started.”

Jessie explained she was rushed to the hospital after suddenly feeling unwell. Initial concerns pointed to a possible blood clot in her lungs, a potentially life-threatening condition, but fortunately that was ruled out. Doctors instead diagnosed her with an undetermined infection and a small amount of fluid in her lungs, which is still being investigated.

Despite her breathing difficulties, the artist made the personal decision to leave the hospital and continue treatment as an outpatient. “I hate being in the hospital,” she admitted. “So I left last night and I’ll keep doing tests from home.”

Jessie acknowledged that her choices might not align with others in similar situations, but she emphasized the importance of doing what feels right for her. “The hardest physical part for me was the day of the surgery,” she shared.

In a heartfelt follow-up post, she opened up about how the illness and recovery have affected every part of her life — especially motherhood and her music career. “The physical healing is far from quick or easy, and mentally this has been the toughest time of my life,” she confessed.

“As a mother to a young child, it’s been heartbreaking not being the mom I usually am. And having to change my career plans after working so hard was deeply disappointing.”

Despite receiving medical clearance, Jessie stressed that recovery remains a daily challenge. “Just because the doctors say you’re good to go doesn’t mean your body agrees,” she wrote. She concluded by acknowledging the lesson this experience has taught her — the need to slow down, listen to her body, and prioritize healing.

Jessie’s vulnerability has resonated widely with her followers, inspiring countless fans to share their own stories of illness, resilience, and self-care.