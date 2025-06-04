Jessie J Shares Early Breast Cancer Diagnosis Ahead of Surgery in 2025

Jessie J has shared an emotional update with fans: she’s been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer and will be stepping away from the spotlight following her performance at this year’s Capital Summertime Ball in London on June 15, 2025.

In a video posted to Instagram, the 37-year-old singer opened up about receiving the diagnosis shortly before the April release of her latest single, “No Secrets.” “Cancer sucks in any form,” she said, “but I’m holding onto the word ‘early.’” She explained that she’s been in and out of tests throughout the past few months but hadn’t yet found the space to fully process the news.

“It wasn’t something I’d planned to share right now,” Jessie said. “But I’m a sharer. I’ve always shared everything I go through in my life. And honestly, I need to talk about it—I need a hug.”

The diagnosis arrives just as Jessie has been gearing up to release her sixth studio album, which includes singles like “No Secrets” and the upcoming “Living My Best Life.” The timing, she says, feels surreal: “You can’t make this stuff up.”

In a moment of characteristic candor, Jessie added, “I’m getting to keep my nipples. That’s good.” She also confirmed she’ll be undergoing surgery after the Summertime Ball and plans to return stronger: “More music, bigger boobs, and a whole lot of gratitude.”

In a follow-up Instagram Story, Jessie reflected: “The timing has been mad, but also beautiful. I’ve gained incredible perspective. You’ve all loved me through everything—and I don’t want this to be any different.”