Jay-Z and Diddy Deny Allegations in Lawsuit Over 2000 Assault

Jay-Z and Sean “Diddy” Combs have forcefully denied new allegations of sexual assault stemming from an incident at a 2000 party. The accusations come from a refiled lawsuit submitted by a woman referred to as “Jane Doe,” who claims the two artists assaulted her when she was 13 years old. Both celebrities have dismissed the claims as false and part of a broader attempt at extortion.

Details of the Allegations

According to the lawsuit, Doe claims she was driven to an afterparty for the MTV Video Music Awards in September 2000 by a chauffeur who allegedly stated she “fit what Diddy was looking for.” The plaintiff alleges she was given a drink that left her feeling woozy, leading her to seek refuge in a bedroom.

The lawsuit states that Diddy, Jay-Z, and a female celebrity then entered the room. Doe accuses Jay-Z of holding her down and assaulting her first, followed by Diddy, while the third celebrity allegedly watched. She claims she escaped the room after physically resisting Diddy, ran outside the residence, and eventually contacted her father for help.

Jay-Z and Diddy Respond to the Lawsuit

Jay-Z, through a statement shared on his social media platform, called the allegations a “blackmail attempt” orchestrated by the accuser’s attorney, Tony Buzbee. “What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle,” Jay-Z wrote. “No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are.”

Diddy’s legal team also condemned the lawsuit, referring to it as a “shameless publicity stunt.” They described the case as part of a “barrage of lawsuits” filed against Diddy, many of which they claim lack credibility.

Broader Context of the Lawsuits

This latest accusation adds to a series of legal troubles facing Diddy, who is currently in jail awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges. Scheduled for May 2025, the trial is unrelated to this case but is part of ongoing legal scrutiny surrounding his alleged behavior.

Doe’s attorney, Tony Buzbee, has faced criticism from both Jay-Z and Diddy’s camps, with the rapper’s teams accusing him of exploiting high-profile cases for financial gain. Buzbee maintains that the allegations are credible and insists the legal process will reveal the truth.

Implications and Next Steps

The refiled lawsuit is set to be litigated under New York’s Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act, which allows survivors to seek damages for gender-based violence. Both Jay-Z and Diddy have indicated they intend to fight the accusations in court.

While the allegations have yet to be substantiated in a legal setting, the case underscores the ongoing fallout from past behavior within the entertainment industry and the scrutiny celebrities face under the public eye.

Stay tuned as this case develops further.