Janice Combs Denounces Netflix’s ‘The Reckoning’ as False

Janice Combs Blasts Netflix’s ‘The Reckoning,’ Calling Docuseries “False” and “Intentionally Misleading”

The fallout around Sean Combs: The Reckoning just got louder — and this time, it’s coming straight from the Combs family matriarch. Janice Combs has stepped forward with a forceful rejection of the Netflix docuseries, accusing the production of twisting her story, sensationalizing tragedy, and damaging her family’s name for clicks.

The 80-year-old mother of Sean “Diddy” Combs, who stood by her son throughout his highly publicized trial this year, released a lengthy statement slamming the series for what she calls “distortions, falsehoods, and misleading statements.” And honestly, the tone isn’t “mild disagreement” — it’s more “this will not slide.”

A Mother’s Story, Rewritten?

At the heart of Janice’s pushback is how the doc portrays her parenting. Multiple voices in the film accuse her of being abusive during Combs’ childhood, a claim she calls “untrue” and “intentionally misleading.” She paints a very different picture: a single mother working multiple jobs to give her son a chance at a better life. No glam, no gloss. Just grind.

“I raised Sean with love and hard work, not abuse,” she said, recalling her son as respectful, diligent, and relentlessly ambitious — the kind of kid who’d outwork anyone in the room long before the world knew his name.

The City College Tragedy Sparks Another Fight

One claim in the doc particularly hit a nerve. Former Bad Boy executive Kirk Burrowes alleges that after the deadly 1991 tragedy at City College, Sean Combs slapped his mother during a heated moment.

Janice calls that allegation “patently false,” adding that invoking a day marked by grief to fuel a narrative war is “outrageous” and “past offensive.” This isn’t just a disagreement over memory. For her, it crosses a line.

Calling Out Motivations Behind the Scenes

Janice didn’t just deny the claims — she questioned the motivations of the people making them. From former friends to business partners, she suggests some voices in the doc are chasing relevance, revenge, or leverage. She describes the storytelling as designed for shock value rather than truth.

Netflix, for its part, has defended the project, saying the doc is not a “hit piece” and that no participant was paid.

Context: Diddy’s Legal Storm Continues

The docuseries landed just months after Combs was sentenced to four years and two months in prison following federal charges tied to transporting individuals for prostitution. He’s currently incarcerated in New Jersey and is appealing the conviction.

Against this backdrop, Janice’s statement feels like an attempt to reclaim a narrative spiraling far beyond her control.

So What Now?

Janice is demanding public retractions. Netflix hasn’t responded yet. But one thing’s clear: the Combs story — already filled with fame, fallout, and controversy — just added another chapter. And this one is deeply personal.

FAQ

What claims does Janice Combs deny in the Netflix docuseries?

She disputes accusations of being an abusive parent and denies claims that Sean Combs ever slapped her, calling the docuseries misleading and false.

Why is Janice Combs criticizing contributors like Kirk Burrowes?

She says their allegations are untrue and motivated by personal agendas, especially regarding events tied to the 1991 City College tragedy.

How has Netflix responded to Janice Combs’ statement?

Netflix has defended the series, saying no one was paid to participate and that the project is not intended as a “hit piece.” They have not commented on her latest remarks.