BTS’ J-Hope Drops Haunting Teaser for “Sweet Dreams” Collab With Miguel

The 17-second preview hints at an eerie, dreamlike aesthetic ahead of the song’s release on March 7.

BTS’ J-Hope is keeping fans on edge with a haunting new teaser for his upcoming collaboration with Miguel, Sweet Dreams. The 17-second preview, released on March 5, barely reveals any of the track but sets the stage for an eerie, dreamlike aesthetic that has fans buzzing with anticipation.

The teaser opens with J-Hope tossing and turning in bed, as a guitar strums softly in the background. Above him, a ceiling light sways while shadows dance across the walls, creating a sense of unease. The clip then cuts to two glasses of soda and ice, which appear to shake mysteriously—as if disturbed by an unseen force.

In the final moments, we see a sleepy Hobi stirring awake, bathed in golden sunlight. Aside from a faint “yeah!” in the background, the teaser remains cryptic, offering little more than atmospheric clues about the song’s sound and theme.

This follows the first teaser, which dropped a day earlier, featuring mysterious pizza boxes labeled “Dream Boy” falling off a shelf, as a house soars through the sky and casts shadows over a group of friends and an elderly couple. Both teasers hint at a surreal, cinematic experience for Sweet Dreams.

According to a press release, Sweet Dreams will blend J-Hope and Miguel’s voices over a soulful R&B-pop production, exploring the desire to love and be loved. This marks J-Hope’s first official release since his special album, HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1, which peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200.

As fans gear up for the song’s release on March 7, J-Hope is also preparing for his solo debut on The Tonight Show on March 10, where Miguel will join him for a special performance. Meanwhile, his HOPE ON THE STAGE tour continues, with a highly anticipated March 13 show at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

Watch the Sweet Dreams Teaser above & Stay Tuned for the Full Release!

Related Articles

Wednesday, March 5, 2025

