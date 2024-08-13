Harmony Tividad Unveils Debut Solo Album “Gossip”: A Bold Exploration of Virtue and Identity

Harmony Tividad, formerly known as one half of the indie rock duo Girlpool, is set to make waves in the music world with her debut solo album Gossip, scheduled for release on October 11 via her own label, Harmony’s Fantasy Corp. This highly anticipated album follows the release of her first solo EP, Dystopia Girl, which came out last year after Girlpool disbanded in 2022.

Gossip promises to be a compelling collection of tracks, showcasing Harmony’s evolution as an artist. Drawing on her roots in indie rock, she delves into eclectic pop sounds, pushing the boundaries of her musical style. The album features singles like “Thot Daughter,” “Miss America,” “Coke and Mentos,” and the latest release, “No Romeo.” Each track offers a glimpse into Harmony’s creative mind, blending thoughtful production with her signature witty lyricism.

The visual for “No Romeo” is a standout, with Harmony taking the reins as director, stylist, and editor. The video, which draws inspiration from Baz Luhrmann’s films Romeo + Juliet and Moulin Rouge as well as the CW show Gossip Girl, is set at a chaotic dinner party, embodying the album’s themes of virtue and judgment. Harmony’s imaginative approach to both her music and visuals is evident, creating a cohesive narrative that challenges societal norms and personal introspection.

In discussing Gossip, Harmony describes it as an exploration of various aspects of virtue, where she plays with the concept of goodness. “You observe so many interesting people living in this world, and it’s easy to judge them,” she explains. Through the album, Harmony characterizes individuals she knows both intimately and from a distance, while also reflecting on traits within herself. She candidly addresses themes of shame and self-perception, aiming to bring compassion to parts of herself she once considered flawed.

The album marks a significant departure from her work with Girlpool, as Harmony continues to experiment with new sounds and creative directions. With the support of producers like Bamster, Wyatt Bernard, Ryan Raines, and Ruben Radlauer, Gossip is poised to be a defining moment in her solo career.

As the release date approaches, fans and newcomers alike are eagerly awaiting the full album, ready to experience Harmony’s bold and introspective take on virtue, identity, and self-discovery.

Harmony Tividad – Gossip:

01 No Romeo

02 Miss America

03 Coke and Mentos

04 Thot Daughter

05 Rockstar

06 Sinner

07 Your Girl

08 Boys

09 Technologique

10 Stereo

11 Stereo (Remix)