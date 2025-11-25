Guns N’ Roses Announce Huge 2026 World Tour and New Singles

Guns N’ Roses are gearing up for a huge 2026 return, and the energy online is already wild. The band just confirmed a massive world tour stretching across Latin America, Europe and North America, plus two brand-new singles dropping in early December. For a group that helped rewrite the DNA of rock music, this run feels like a victory lap with fresh fuel.

The new trek kicks off March 28 in Monterrey, Mexico, before slamming into a stacked series of Brazilian shows that read like a mini-festival tour on their own. From Porto Alegre and São Paulo to Fortaleza and Salvador, the band is basically setting up camp across the country. After that, it’s Europe in June, hitting Poland, Ireland, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium and France, including back-to-back nights at major arenas.

Then comes the North American takeover. Starting July 23 in Raleigh, the band launches a two-month ride across stadiums and amphitheaters, culminating in a major moment at California’s Rose Bowl. That show marks their first time back at the iconic venue in over 30 years. For longtime fans, that one’s going to sting a little in the chest.

Alongside the tour, Guns N’ Roses are sliding in two new singles, Nothin’ and Atlas, arriving December 2. These tracks land as their first new releases since 2023’s The General and signal what could be a proper creative spark after years of sporadic drops. While the band hasn’t delivered a full album since Chinese Democracy back in 2008, the promise of fresh cuts in the setlist is enough to make this tour feel like more than just a nostalgia run.

This whole announcement also follows some internal shifts. Earlier this year, longtime drummer Frank Ferrer amicably exited after nearly two decades with GN’R, paving the way for Isaac Carpenter to step behind the kit. Carpenter’s arrival had fans curious, and now he’s diving straight into a 60-plus-date marathon.

The setlist for the tour promises the essentials. Think the big guns like Welcome to the Jungle, Paradise City and November Rain, but the band also teased deep cuts and fan-favorite rarities. Add the new singles into the mix and it’s shaping up to be one of their more dynamic tours in years.

Tickets are rolling out via pre-sales starting December 3 for North America, with global fan-club windows opening throughout the week. Everyone else gets their shot once general sales go live. If previous GN’R tours taught us anything, it’s that these dates will move fast.

Guns N’ Roses aren’t just coming back. They’re coming back loud, global and with something new to say.

FAQ

1. When does the Guns N’ Roses 2026 tour start?

The tour launches on March 28 in Monterrey, Mexico, before expanding across Brazil, Europe and North America.

2. Are Guns N’ Roses releasing new music?

Yes. Two new singles, Nothin’ and Atlas, drop on December 2.

3. Where can fans buy tickets for the 2026 tour?

Tickets and pre-sale registration are available through the band’s official site, gunsnroses.com.