Goo Goo Dolls and Dashboard Confessional Unite for Epic Summer Anthem 2025 Tour

Goo Goo Dolls are hitting the road in summer 2025 for the highly anticipated Summer Anthem Tour, and they’re bringing along rock favorites Dashboard Confessional. With a career-spanning setlist and new music in the works, this tour promises an unforgettable summer for fans.

A Summer to Remember

The tour, which celebrates the 30th anniversary of the Goo Goo Dolls’ seminal album A Boy Named Goo, kicks off on July 13 in Phoenix, Arizona, and wraps up on September 12. Fans can expect hits from their extensive discography, songs from their 2022 album Chaos in Bloom, and possibly a deeper dive into A Boy Named Goo.

Speaking on the tour, frontman John Rzeznik shared:

“We’re excited to bring our Summer Anthem Tour 2025 to all our friends. We’ll have some great new songs from our upcoming 15th studio album and, of course, the classics you love. It’s about making new memories and celebrating with fans who’ve been there since the start. Don’t forget to sing along!”

Dashboard Confessional Joins the Celebration

Joining the Goo Goo Dolls is none other than Dashboard Confessional, described by Rzeznik as “one of the last great American rock bands.” Their raw, heartfelt sound is sure to make this tour even more electric.

A Tour with Heart

The Goo Goo Dolls are also partnering with Joe Torre Safe at Home, a non-profit dedicated to helping youth traumatized by violence, ensuring this tour spreads positivity both on and off the stage.

Tour Dates and Ticket Info

The tour will visit cities across North America, including Los Angeles, Nashville, Chicago, and New York City. Highlights include stops at PNC Bank Arts Center on August 1 and Jones Beach on August 2.

Pre-sales : Start Tuesday, November 19, at 10:00 AM (local time).

: Start Tuesday, November 19, at 10:00 AM (local time). General tickets: Available Friday, November 22, at 10:00 AM (local time) via Ticketmaster.

Don’t miss this chance to see two iconic bands light up the summer stage. Grab your tickets and get ready for a season of great music and cherished memories.

Goo Goo Dolls 2024 – 2025 Tour Dates:



12/04 – Cape Town, ZA – @ Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden

12/05 – Berea, ZA – @ ICC Durban

12/07 – Pretoria, ZA – @ Voortrekker Monument

12/14 – Naples, FL – @ Live Fest 2024

02/20 – Bruce, AU – @ AIS Arena

02/21 – Moore Park, AU – @ Hordern Pavilion

02/23 – Broadmeadow, AU – @ Newcastle Entertainment Centre

02/25 – South Brisbane, AU – @ Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre

02/27 – Hindmarsh, AU – @ Aec Theatre

03/01 – North Wollongong, AU – @ Yours & Owls Festival

03/02 – Melbourne, AU – @ Margaret Court Arena

04/27 – Indio, CA – @ Stagecoach Music Festival20

07/13 – Phoenix, AZ – @ Arizona Financial Theatre *

07/16 – Fort Worth, TX – @ Dickies Arena *

07/17 – Sugar Land, TX – @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land *

07/19 – Rogers, AR – @ Walmart AMP *

07/20 – Nashville, TN – @ Ascend Amphitheater *

07/22 – Atlanta, GA – @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park *

07/23 – St Augustine, FL – @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre *

07/25 – Charlotte, NC – @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre *

07/26 – Raleigh, NC – @ Red Hat Amphitheater *

07/27 – Vienna, VA – @ Wolf Trap – Filene Center *

07/29 – Boston, MA – @ LeaderBank Pavilion *

07/30 – Saratoga Springs, NY – @ Broadview Stage at SPAC *

08/01 – Holmdel, NJ – @ PNC Bank Arts Center *

08/02 – Wantagh, NY – @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater *

08/03 – Philadelphia, PA – @ The Mann Center *

08/05 – Bangor, ME – @ Maine Savings Amphitheater *

08/06 – Gilford, NH – @ BankNH Pavilion *

08/08 – Bridgeport, CT – @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater *

08/09 – Buffalo, NY – @ KeyBank Center *

08/10 – Toronto, ON – @ Budweiser Stage *

08/12 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – @ Blossom Music Center *

08/13 – Chicago, IL – @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *

08/15 – Indianapolis, IN – @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park *

08/16 – Sterling Heights, MI – @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre *

08/18 – Waite Park, MN – @ The Ledge Amphitheater *

08/19 – La Vista, NE – @ The Astro *

08/21 – Maryland Heights, MO – @ Saint Louis Music Park *

08/22 – Kansas City, MO – @ Starlight Theatre *

08/24 – Morrison, CO – @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

08/26 – West Valley City, UT – @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre *

08/28 – Airway Heights, WA – @ Northern Quest Resort & Casino *

08/29 – Bend, OR – @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

08/31 – Seattle, WA – @ TBD *

09/01 – Seattle, WA – @ TBD *

09/04 – Berkeley, CA – @ Greek Theatre *

09/06 – Santa Barbara, CA – @ Santa Barbara Bowl *

09/07 – Los Angeles, CA – @ Greek Theatre *

09/09 – Albuquerque, NM – @ Isleta Amphitheater *

09/11 – Oklahoma City, OK – @ The Zoo Amphitheatre *

09/12 – Camdenton, MO – @ Ozark Amphitheater *

* = w/ Dashboard Confessional