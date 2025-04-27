Gigi Perez’s Debut Album “At the Beach, In Every Life” Captures a Journey of Loss and Triumph

Gigi Perez, the 25-year-old Cuban-American singer-songwriter, has arrived with a powerful debut album, At the Beach, In Every Life, released on April 25, 2025, via Island Records. This deeply personal work is a sonic representation of her life’s trials, triumphs, and transformations. The album’s centerpiece is her viral single, “Sailor Song,” a track that has resonated with fans worldwide, peaking at No. 22 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Perez’s music draws heavily from her Florida upbringing, reflecting a deep connection to the sea. Through hauntingly intimate production, much of which was created in her bedroom, Perez has crafted a sound that speaks to the raw emotions of loss, love, and rediscovery. With lyrics that speak of personal struggle and healing, this debut marks a pivotal moment in her career.

Her voice—a striking alto that’s both powerful and vulnerable—adds an emotional layer to each song. From the introspective “Normalcy” to the uplifting tones of “Please Be Rude,” Perez skillfully balances moments of heartbreak with newfound joy. The album also features collaborations with longtime friends Noah Weinman and Aidan Hobb, who helped shape the sound that blends ethereal vocals with sparse instrumentation.

Perez’s journey has been anything but conventional. After overcoming the heartbreak of losing her sister and enduring a painful breakup, Perez found viral success, which eventually led to a major-label deal. Despite setbacks, including being dropped by her label, she returned to her roots in Florida to create music that feels entirely authentic.

At the Beach, In Every Life is more than just an album; it’s a testament to resilience, growth, and the power of music to heal. Gigi Perez is poised to make a lasting impact in the music industry, and this debut proves that her emotional depth and creative spirit are here to stay.

“This is the album I needed to listen to when I was twenty years old following the passing of my older sister, Celene. It’s taken years to process, and seeing how it’s colored everything in my life, it feels like a flag down in the sand at a checkpoint rather than a destination. And there was water everywhere for miles, and a girl met me there every time. I have been loved through my grief.” – Gigi Perez