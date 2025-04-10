Frank Ocean Teases ‘Kiki Boy 2025’ and Fans Think Album Three Is Finally Coming

Frank Ocean, the elusive auteur of modern R&B, is once again stirring the waters of the internet with a wave of cryptic clues—and this time, the evidence is too calculated to ignore. The spark? A mysterious Instagram account and an even more enigmatic billboard that’s been spotted just as Coachella 2025 gears up.

The Instagram account, under the handle @kikiboyyyyyyy, quietly made its debut before turning private, sending fans into overdrive. But not before the profile photo—a shot of Michael Jordan holding up three fingers—fueled theories that Ocean is hinting at a third studio album. It’s a subtle but deliberate nod, especially from an artist who rarely moves without intention.

Even more telling is who the account follows—and who follows back. Among them: Ocean’s own verified handle @blonded, the genre-defying SZA, and trusted collaborator Michael Uzowuru, who previously confirmed in a New York Times interview that he and Ocean have been in the studio cooking up something new. The dots are connecting, and they spell: soon.

- Advertisement -

Then there’s the billboard. Simple, bold, and impossible to miss—Kiki Boy 2025, it reads, stark white letters on a brown canvas, looming along the road into Coachella Valley. First reported by Rolling Stone, the sign is devoid of logos or branding, but its placement and timing are hardly accidental. Ocean has a history with Coachella, and fans know better than to take his silences at face value.

Though Ocean’s discography is famously sparse, it’s legendary. Blonde (2016) remains a generational touchstone, and fans have been patiently (and sometimes painfully) waiting for the follow-up. While 2018’s one-off singles and the mythical Endless project kept the flame alive, nothing has matched the cultural quake of a full Frank Ocean album drop.

Now, with 2025 in full swing, signs point to something seismic on the horizon. Whether Kiki Boy is a title, a persona, or just another layer in Ocean’s puzzle-box persona, one thing is clear: he’s speaking again. And the world is listening.

Stay tuned—Frank’s next move may be his biggest yet.

A “KIKI BOY” billboard has been spotted on the road to Coachella. https://t.co/pmRaXDEFz0 pic.twitter.com/SX20w8pt7t — you’re listening to blonde (@blondedhomer) April 8, 2025