Faithless Celebrate 30 Years of “Insomnia” With New Zoetrope Vinyl

If you’ve ever stomped your way through a late-night set praying for “sleep,” you already know the gravity of this one. Faithless are celebrating three decades of their defining anthem “Insomnia,” and the group is doing it in serious style: a fresh 12-inch zoetrope vinyl edition and a newly expanded digital EP that reopens the club doors to one of dance music’s most enduring tracks.

The new vinyl pressing mirrors the mid-90s club aesthetic that shaped the original release. Pressed as a zoetrope picture disc, it recreates the die-cut Cheeky Records house bag that UK ravers first saw back in 1995. When you spin it, the artwork animates in that hypnotic, retro-future way only zoetropes can pull off. It’s pure eye candy for collectors and a love letter to the era when “Insomnia” first carved out its place in rave history.

The EP gathers five cornerstone mixes: “Monster Radio Edit,” “Original Radio Edit,” and the full “Monster Mix” on side A, with the “Moody Mix” and “Tuff Mix” filling out side B. It’s basically the distilled DNA of “Insomnia,” from the late-night introspection of Maxi Jazz’s spoken delivery to the progressive house pulse that carried the track into the global mainstream.

Alongside the vinyl, the group have dropped a digital 30th anniversary EP on streaming services. It pairs the classic versions with contemporary updates, including Disclosure’s 2025 edit, first road-tested during their Glastonbury 2024 club-leaning set. The edit recently entered the UK Official Singles Sales Chart, proving the anthem still converts new generations without trying too hard.

“Insomnia” has always been bigger than its chart stats, but the numbers still hit hard. Originally released as the second single from Faithless’s debut album Reverence in late 1995, it climbed to number three in the UK during its 1996 reissue and topped dance charts across Europe. Its triple-platinum status today feels almost modest considering its cultural weight. The slow-building structure, the delayed synth riff, the Underworld-tinged tension, the Biosphere sample tucked into the Moody Mix — it all became a blueprint for progressive house storytelling.

The track’s live reputation is just as epic. At a 2001 show in Brussels, the crowd’s synchronized jumping literally triggered local seismic sensors. Not many songs can claim they caused a tiny earthquake.

Sister Bliss summed up the milestone with the kind of gratitude you can’t fake: the track opened doors, resurrected an initially overlooked debut album, and never once grew dull to perform. Maxi Jazz felt the same. The anniversary release doubles as a tribute to him — the voice at the center of Faithless — who passed away in late 2022.

Thirty years on, “Insomnia” still refuses to age, still refuses to sleep, and still refuses to leave the dancefloor. Some records are moments. This one became a lifetime.

FAQ

What’s included in the new Faithless “Insomnia” 30th anniversary vinyl?

The zoetrope vinyl includes five key mixes, including the Monster Mix, Moody Mix and Tuff Mix, packaged in a replica of the original 1995 sleeve.

Is there a digital version of the anniversary release?

Yes. Faithless released a digital EP featuring the original mixes plus contemporary edits, including Disclosure’s 2025 version.

Why is “Insomnia” considered one of the most influential dance tracks?

Its progressive structure, iconic synth riff, and Maxi Jazz’s spoken vocal helped define 90s club culture and inspired artists across electronic music.