Emmy Awards 2025: Biggest Winners & Surprises

The 77th Emmy Awards wrapped up on September 14, 2025, with unforgettable wins, surprise upsets, and historic firsts. From groundbreaking performances to powerful music achievements, this year’s ceremony highlighted television’s finest.

The Night’s Biggest Winners

Seth Rogen’s comedy The Studio dominated with four wins, including Best Comedy Series and Best Actor. The limited series Adolescence also swept the night, taking home six awards. Young actor Owen Cooper made history as the youngest male winner in any acting category, while Stephen Graham triumphed with both acting and writing awards.

On the drama side, The Pitt stunned by winning Best Drama Series, with Noah Wyle taking Best Actor. Severance also continued its awards streak, with Tramell Tillman and Britt Lower winning acting trophies, while Theodore Shapiro secured Outstanding Music Composition at the Creative Arts Emmys.

Music Takes Center Stage at the Creative Arts Emmys

Music was a defining element of this year’s Emmys. Composer Christopher Lennertz won Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for The Boys song “Let’s Put the Christ Back in Christmas,” besting nominees from Agatha All Along, Andor, and SNL50: The Anniversary Special.

Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar earned his second Emmy for Outstanding Music Direction after his Super Bowl halftime show wowed both critics and audiences. Other music legends nominated this year included Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Hans Zimmer, and Questlove.

Historic Moments & Surprises

Some of the night’s most emotional highlights came from surprise wins. Katherine LaNasa claimed Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for The Pitt, while Jeff Hiller earned his first Emmy for Somebody Somewhere, beating heavyweights like Harrison Ford.

Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show won Best Talk Series just months after its cancellation, drawing a heartfelt standing ovation. The night also honored icons, with Phylicia Rashad leading the “In Memoriam” tribute and Ted Danson & Mary Steenburgen accepting the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award.