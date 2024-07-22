Eminem’s “The Death of Slim Shady” Tops Billboard 200 with Record-Breaking Sales

Eminem has once again topped the Billboard 200 chart with his latest release, “The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce),” marking his 11th No. 1 album. This achievement ties him with music legends Bruce Springsteen, Barbra Streisand, and Ye (formerly Kanye West) for the fifth-most No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200. The album, which debuted at the top for the week of July 27, 2024, sold 281,000 equivalent album units in its first week, making it the biggest opening week for any rap album this year.

The success of “The Death of Slim Shady” is notable not only for its impressive sales figures but also for its impact on various charts. The album garnered 164,500 streaming equivalent album (SEA) units, translating to 220.08 million on-demand official streams. It also achieved 114,000 digital album sales, despite not being released physically, and 2,500 track equivalent album (TEA) units. These numbers reflect the album’s widespread digital appeal, ranking as the second-largest digital download sales week of the year, just behind Taylor Swift’s “The Tortured Poets Department.”

Eminem’s latest project was released exclusively as a digital download, with clean and explicit versions, and three exclusive variants sold through his official webstore. The webstore editions included bonus tracks like “Kyrie & Luka” featuring 2 Chainz and “Like My Shit” featuring FIFTEENAFTER, as well as an exclusive “Steve Berman” skit. Physical editions of the album, including CD and vinyl, are slated for release on September 13 and October 25, respectively.

“The Death of Slim Shady” was preceded by two Billboard Hot 100 hits: “Houdini,” which peaked at No. 2, and “Tobey,” featuring Big Sean and BabyTron, which reached No. 27. The album’s strong performance solidifies Eminem’s standing in the music industry, placing him alongside iconic artists with the most No. 1 albums.

This week’s Billboard 200 also saw notable debuts from other artists. ENHYPEN’s “Romance: Untold” entered at No. 2 with 124,000 equivalent album units, Clairo’s “Charm” debuted at No. 8 with 47,000 units, and Megan Moroney’s “Am I Okay?” landed at No. 9 with 43,000 units. The top 10 also included albums by Zach Bryan, Taylor Swift, Morgan Wallen, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, and Noah Kahan.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the week’s most popular albums in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption, measured in equivalent album units by Luminate. These units encompass album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA), and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). One unit equates to one album sale, 10 individual tracks from an album, or 3,750 ad-supported or 1,250 paid/subscription streams of songs from the album.

Eminem’s “The Death of Slim Shady” not only underscores his enduring influence in the rap genre but also highlights the evolving dynamics of music consumption in the digital age. Fans eagerly await the physical releases of the album, promising further milestones for the rap icon.