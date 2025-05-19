Eminem Joins Jelly Roll Onstage in Surprise Detroit Performance

Eminem Surprises Fans at Detroit Stadium Show with Jelly Roll Performance

Eminem electrified fans with a surprise appearance during Jelly Roll’s set at Post Malone’s Big Ass Stadium Tour stop in Detroit on Sunday, May 18, turning an already star-studded night into a historic moment for Ford Field.

The Motor City legend joined Jelly Roll on stage to perform “Lose Yourself,” sending the crowd of over 46,000 into a frenzy. The moment came after Jelly Roll paid tribute to another Detroit icon, Bob Seger, with a cover of “Old Time Rock and Roll.” But the energy hit a new level when Eminem walked out wearing a hooded military jacket and baseball cap, joining in on the second verse of his Oscar-winning anthem.

“Detroit, what up?! Make some noise for Jelly Roll!” Eminem shouted, before exiting to deafening applause. An emotional Jelly Roll told the crowd, “That was a childhood dream come f—ing true. This is the greatest show I’ve ever had in my life.”

Jelly Roll also acknowledged Eminem’s personal impact on him: “His music helped me through the darkest moments of my life,” he said, also thanking Eminem’s manager Paul Rosenberg for believing in him early on.

The night featured nods to Eminem throughout, including the rapper’s signature backwards ‘E’ logo and visuals referencing his Mom’s Spaghetti restaurant, located near the stadium.

This marked Eminem’s first live appearance since his Soundstorm Festival headline performance in Saudi Arabia last December, and his latest in a string of Detroit guest spots — including a surprise duet with Ed Sheeran at the same venue last summer.

The moment also reconnected the pair following their June 2024 collaboration at the Michigan Central Open and Jelly Roll’s guest feature on Eminem’s The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce).

The Big Ass Stadium Tour continues Tuesday in Minneapolis, with stops across North America and Europe through September.

The crowd went wild when Jelly Roll brought out Eminem to perform "Lose Yourself". 🔊🔥 pic.twitter.com/mwzvrfJwOK — The Eminem Bible (@Shadyind) May 19, 2025

Eminem came out during Jelly Roll's set at Ford Field. How is Posty supposed to top this? pic.twitter.com/6I6aVbynPY — Adam Graham (@grahamorama) May 19, 2025