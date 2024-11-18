back to top
Ed Sheeran Speaks Out Against Inclusion in New Band Aid 40 Single

The artist disapproves of the use of his voice without consent, echoing critiques of the Band Aid project’s portrayal of Africa.

Ed Sheeran performing “Thinking Out Loud” during a live concert

Ed Sheeran Criticizes Inclusion in Band Aid 40 Single Without Consent

Ed Sheeran has publicly opposed the use of his voice in the upcoming Band Aid 40 single without his approval. In an Instagram story, the artist clarified his position, describing it as a personal stance, and aligned himself with previous critiques made by British-Ghanaian artist Fuse ODG.

The new version of Do They Know It’s Christmas? will be a mega-mix, combining voices from the 1984, 2004, and 2014 recordings. Previous contributors include renowned artists such as Sting, Phil Collins, Harry Styles, Chris Martin, Sinéad O’Connor, and Rita Ora.

Fuse ODG had previously declined to participate, arguing that such charity efforts harm Africa’s global image, perpetuating stereotypes that hinder economic growth, tourism, and investment. He emphasized the need to reclaim the narrative, promoting Africa as a hub for development rather than focusing on dehumanizing imagery.

Sheeran echoed this sentiment, acknowledging a shift in his understanding of the impact of these initiatives over the past decade. His statement adds weight to the ongoing conversation about how charitable campaigns influence global perceptions of Africa.

This controversy raises questions about the ethics of reusing artist contributions without consent and the broader implications of charity messaging in today’s interconnected world.

Ed Sheeran expresses concerns about Band Aid 40 and harmful stereotypes
Ed Sheeran Instagram Stories screenshot. CREDIT: @Teddysphotos/Instagram Stories
