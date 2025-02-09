Police Shut Down Ed Sheeran’s Surprise Street Performance in India

Ed Sheeran’s impromptu street performance in Bengaluru, India, took an unexpected turn when local police shut it down mid-set. The Thinking Out Loud singer was in the middle of entertaining a packed crowd on Church Street when authorities intervened, cutting power and ending the performance after just one song.

Videos of the incident have since gone viral, showing Sheeran addressing fans with, “We were going to play more than one song, but we’re only allowed to play one, so hopefully that’s enough.” Despite his assurance that permission had been granted, a police officer was seen pulling the plug, prompting mixed reactions from fans online.

The Times of India reported that officers on the scene were unaware of Sheeran’s identity, while local authorities denied that permission had been approved in advance. Some fans were outraged, calling the shutdown “abysmal and embarrassing,” while others found humor in the situation, noting the irony of a global superstar going unrecognized.

Sheeran is currently in India as part of his 2025 Mathematics tour, which has recently expanded to include additional dates in Qatar and Bahrain. The extensive tour, which began in April 2022, is set to conclude in September with a final European leg, wrapping up in Düsseldorf on September 7.

Despite the unexpected interruption, Sheeran’s brief street performance has become a viral moment, further proving his ability to connect with fans—whether on massive stadium stages or impromptu street gigs.

A police officer pulled the plug when Ed Sheeran surprised everyone on Church Street😂😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/cMIRoLC7Mk — Naai sekar (@snehaplsstop) February 9, 2025

Went for a casual walk on Church Street and stumbled upon Ed Sheeran performing live. What a city! @peakbengaluru pic.twitter.com/pNnzW378yj — Sahil Kaling (@sahilkaling_) February 9, 2025