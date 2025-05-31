The Great Drummer Purge: Portnoy Sounds the Alarm as Rock Loses Its Beat

It’s officially a bad time to be a drummer.

Over the past month, a bizarre and brutal wave of departures has hit some of the biggest names in rock percussion — from “amicable splits” to shock firings and confusing reversals. The pattern has not gone unnoticed, especially by fellow drummers watching the chaos unfold from the wings.

Josh Freese, brought in by Foo Fighters after Taylor Hawkins’ tragic death, has been let go. “I’m shocked and disappointed,” he said, summing up the sentiments of many fans who viewed him as the perfect fit.

- Advertisement -

Frank Ferrer, a fixture in Guns N’ Roses for 19 years, has also departed. Though officially framed as an amicable exit, Ferrer admitted to being “disappointed” by the end of his long ride with Axl Rose and company.

Jason Bonham has bowed out of Sammy Hagar’s band due to “family matters” — but rumors suggest he may have been quietly dismissed even earlier. And Zak Starkey, son of Ringo Starr, has just experienced the most confusing drum saga of them all: fired by The Who, re-hired, then abruptly retired in just a matter of days. Add to that his apparent frustration that Oasis reunited without him, despite his years drumming for the band between 2004 and 2008.

Now, Mike Portnoy — fresh off his return to Dream Theater — is sounding the alarm. Speaking on Office Hours Live with Tim Heidecker, he joked (sort of):

“I think it’s a Spinal Tap-level conspiracy. No one’s safe. Ringo’s son gets fired from The Who. Bonham’s son is out of Hagar’s band. If even the children of rock legends are getting axed, what hope is there for the rest of us?”

On Freese, Portnoy was blunt:

“Honestly, I’m shocked. Josh was perfect. It’s scary being a drummer today.”

He added, with a laugh, that Freese may be replaced by Taylor Hawkins’ own son, Shane — though, “As we’ve seen, even famous drummer offspring are having a tough time.”

And then came the punchline:

“At this point, I’m worried for my own life and career. I play in 15 bands — that’s 15 chances to get fired! The odds are definitely against me.”

- Advertisement -

Whether it’s coincidence or the start of a trend, one thing’s clear: the back of the stage is suddenly looking like the riskiest place in rock.