Toronto is bracing for one of its biggest music moments in years. Drake has officially confirmed the return of OVO Fest, and this time he’s making history by bringing Vybz Kartel to perform in the city for the very first time.

The festival is set for October 26 and 27, 2025 at Scotiabank Arena, aligning with Drake’s birthday celebrations. After a three-year break, the revival of OVO Fest feels like more than just a comeback — it’s a cultural statement.

OVO Fest: More Than a Concert

When Drake launched OVO Fest back in 2010, it wasn’t just another tour stop. It became an annual homecoming where Toronto fans could expect surprise guests, iconic collaborations, and one-off performances. Over the years, OVO has welcomed everyone from Jay-Z to Kanye West to Rihanna, cementing its reputation as a festival where anything can happen.

After a few quiet years, the demand for its return only grew louder. Now, with Drake himself steering the festival back, expectations couldn’t be higher.

Vybz Kartel: A First for Toronto

The announcement that Vybz Kartel will hit a Toronto stage for the first time has already set social media on fire. Often called the “Worl’ Boss,” Kartel has been one of dancehall’s most influential voices for over two decades. His music has shaped global club culture, influenced artists across genres, and left an indelible mark on Drake’s own sound.

Despite his massive influence, Kartel has never performed in Toronto. His addition to OVO Fest is not only a milestone for the artist but also a major moment for the city’s Caribbean community, which has long powered Toronto’s cultural identity.

Why This Lineup Matters

Drake’s choice to spotlight Kartel at OVO Fest 2025 speaks volumes. It highlights Toronto’s Caribbean roots, underscores dancehall’s global reach, and reinforces Drake’s role as a cultural connector.

For the city: Toronto has one of the largest Caribbean diasporas outside the islands, making this debut especially significant.

For the festival: Kartel’s presence adds edge and unpredictability to the lineup.

For the culture: It shows how dancehall continues to move beyond borders and dominate international stages.

What We Know So Far

Dates: October 26–27, 2025

Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

Headliners: Drake and Vybz Kartel are confirmed, with additional surprise guests expected.

Tickets: No official sales date has been released yet, but presale announcements are expected soon.

If OVO’s history is any indication, fans can count on last-minute surprises and unexpected collaborations. Drake has built OVO Fest on those moments — and with Kartel in the mix, the energy is guaranteed to be explosive.

Looking Ahead

The return of OVO Fest is a homecoming that doubles as a cultural landmark. For Drake, it’s an opportunity to re-establish his festival as a centerpiece of Toronto’s music scene. For Vybz Kartel, it’s a long-awaited introduction to a city that has embraced dancehall as part of its DNA.

More than anything, OVO Fest 2025 is shaping up to be a celebration of roots, community, and global sound. When the lights go down at Scotiabank Arena this October, it won’t just be another Drake concert — it will be a historic moment where hip-hop and dancehall meet on Toronto’s biggest stage.

❓ FAQ Section

Q1: When is OVO Fest 2025 happening?

The festival is scheduled for October 26 and 27, 2025, in Toronto.

Q2: Who is performing at OVO Fest 2025?

Drake is headlining, and Vybz Kartel is confirmed for his first-ever Toronto show. More artists are expected to be revealed closer to the dates.

Q3: Are tickets on sale yet?

Ticket information has not been released. Fans are advised to watch Drake’s official channels for updates