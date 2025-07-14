Drake Beats Kendrick Lamar as Spotify’s Top Rapper in Monthly Listeners (2025)

Drake has officially reclaimed the streaming crown, dethroning Kendrick Lamar as the most-listened-to rapper on Spotify in July 2025. The latest numbers show Drake at 80.65 million monthly listeners—just ahead of Kendrick Lamar’s 80.62 million.

The razor-thin margin, reported by Chart Data on X, reflects the fierce battle between two of hip-hop’s biggest names. Both artists are at peak visibility: Kendrick is currently touring alongside SZA for the “Grand National Tour,” while Drake recently shut down London’s Wireless Festival with a genre-spanning trilogy of performances.

Drake’s streaming momentum has been building for months. Back in March, he became the first artist in Spotify history to surpass 110 billion total streams—a staggering figure that puts him in a league of his own.

- Advertisement -

Though the gap in monthly listeners is fewer than 30,000, it marks another twist in the ongoing rivalry that’s played out both on and off the mic. With fans still buzzing over Kendrick’s “Not Like Us” and Drake’s defamation lawsuit that followed, every chart update feels like a round in a heavyweight bout.

Drake’s Wireless Fest sets—which featured Lauryn Hill, 21 Savage, and even Vanessa Carlton—may have tipped the scale this time, reigniting buzz and boosting stream counts globally. Still, with Kendrick touring and more music expected from both artists this year, the lead could shift again soon.

For now, Drake holds the top spot—proof that even after a decade-plus in the game, “The Boy” still knows how to move the numbers.

Drake is now the rapper with the most monthly listeners on Spotify currently. He surpasses Kendrick Lamar. pic.twitter.com/mdROQxFbG3 — chart data (@chartdata) July 13, 2025