Drake Appeals Dismissed UMG Lawsuit Over “Not Like Us”

The Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar saga just got another chapter.

After a New York federal judge dismissed Drake’s defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG) earlier this month, the rapper has now filed an official notice of appeal, signaling his determination to keep fighting in one of hip-hop’s most closely watched legal battles.

Drake Isn’t Letting It Slide

On October 29, Drake’s legal team submitted the notice to the court, confirming their intent to appeal the earlier decision that tossed out his January lawsuit.

“This confirms our intent to appeal, and we look forward to the Court of Appeals reviewing that filing in the coming weeks,” a spokesperson for Drake said in a statement. Representatives for UMG have yet to respond.

The original lawsuit accused UMG of launching an “unrelenting campaign” to promote Kendrick Lamar’s viral diss track “Not Like Us,” which Drake claimed was defamatory and damaging to his reputation. The label, however, countered that the track was artistic expression — part of a rap battle Drake “provoked and willingly participated in.”

Judge: “Not Like Us” Was Opinion, Not Defamation

Earlier this month, Judge Jeannette A. Vargas sided with UMG, dismissing the complaint and labeling Lamar’s track as “nonactionable opinion.”

In her ruling, Vargas wrote:

“The broader context of a heated rap battle, with incendiary language and offensive accusations hurled by both participants, would not incline the reasonable listener to believe that ‘Not Like Us’ imparts verifiable facts.”

The judge essentially ruled that rap diss tracks are hyperbolic art, not statements of fact, and therefore protected speech.

Her opinion echoed UMG’s argument that the track was part of a cultural dialogue — no different from the fiery exchanges that have long defined the genre.

The Most Infamous Rap Battle in Years

Drake’s feud with Kendrick Lamar became the most talked-about lyrical clash in recent memory. Between April and June 2024, the two megastars traded eight diss tracks in six weeks, escalating from pointed bars to personal attacks.

Kendrick’s “Not Like Us” — a scathing West Coast anthem — emerged as the cultural centerpiece. The track not only dominated charts but went on to win five Grammys in 2025, including Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best Rap Performance. Lamar also performed it during the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show, a move Drake’s team cited in the lawsuit as proof that UMG “profited from promoting defamatory content.”

But for Judge Vargas, that success was artistic, not legal. She called the feud “perhaps the most infamous rap battle in the genre’s history,” describing the lyrics as “figurative and hyperbolic language” that no “reasonable listener” would take literally.

What Drake’s Appeal Means

Drake’s appeal means this case isn’t over — not by a long shot. While the odds are stacked against him, the filing ensures that the debate over defamation in hip-hop and the limits of creative expression will remain in the spotlight.

His team is expected to submit detailed arguments for the appeal in the coming weeks. The rapper’s side insists this isn’t just about bruised egos, but about accountability within the industry.

When the suit was first filed in January, Drake’s lawyers stated:

“This lawsuit reveals the human and business consequences of UMG’s elevation of profits over the safety and well-being of its artists.”

UMG quickly fired back, accusing Drake of trying to “weaponize the legal process to silence an artist’s creative expression.”

A War Between Art and Accountability

This clash isn’t just about two rappers — it’s a flashpoint in the ongoing debate about free expression in music. Where’s the line between an artist’s right to diss and another’s right to defend their name?

The hip-hop world thrives on lyrical warfare, but Drake’s legal move is challenging whether that tradition has legal consequences in the streaming era. For an artist who’s built a career out of turning feuds into hits, it’s ironic — and maybe fitting — that he’s now testing those same boundaries in court.

Fans React: “It’s Giving Petty but Historic”

On social media, reactions have been predictably split. Some fans admire Drake’s persistence — “He’s standing up for himself,” one user wrote — while others see it as an unnecessary extension of an already legendary battle.

“Let it go, bro. You lost the rap war,” another posted. “Don’t lose the appeal too.”

Still, the appeal has reignited interest in the Drake vs. Kendrick rivalry, which shows no signs of cooling off. As one fan joked on X, “The court case is the real remix.”

FAQ Section

1. What is Drake’s lawsuit against UMG about?

Drake sued Universal Music Group in January 2025, claiming the label intentionally promoted Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” which he alleged contained defamatory content about him.

2. Why was Drake’s case dismissed?

Judge Jeannette Vargas ruled that “Not Like Us” was opinion, not fact, and that diss tracks in rap battles fall under protected artistic expression.

3. What happens now?

Drake has filed an appeal, meaning the Court of Appeals will review the case in the coming months. His legal team plans to submit arguments outlining their grounds for appeal.