Donald Glover Postpones Final Childish Gambino Tour to Prioritize Health

Donald Glover, also known as Childish Gambino, has made the difficult decision to postpone the remaining North American dates of his final tour to focus on his health. Glover took to social media to share the news with his fans, writing, “Unfortunately, I have to postpone the rest of the North American tour to focus on my physical health for a few weeks. Hold onto your tickets, they will be honored when the dates are rescheduled.”

This announcement comes with just a month left on his North American New World tour, which was originally set to continue through October 3 in Chicago. The tour was next scheduled to stop in Austin, Texas, followed by a series of West Coast and Midwest shows. Glover’s statement did not provide specific details on the nature of his health concerns, but he thanked fans for their support, love, and patience during this time.

Fans have responded with an outpouring of well wishes, showing their unwavering support as Glover takes the time he needs. Known for his artistic versatility, Glover is concluding his Childish Gambino persona with the New World tour, which coincides with the release of his latest album, Bando Stone, an upcoming film, and a re-release of his acclaimed 3.15.2020 album.

While the new dates for the North American leg of the tour have yet to be confirmed, it is likely the shows will be rescheduled for next year, as Glover is set to tour Europe starting in November, followed by performances in New Zealand and Australia through February 2025. For now, fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets, which will be valid for the rescheduled shows once they are announced.

This final Childish Gambino tour promises to be a remarkable culmination of Glover’s musical journey, and though fans will have to wait a bit longer, the anticipation continues to grow for what will undoubtedly be a memorable farewell. Stay tuned for updates on the rescheduled tour dates.

hey everyone. unfortunately i have to postpone the rest of the north american tour to focus on my physical health for a few weeks. hold onto your tickets. ALL tickets will be honored for the upcoming dates in north america when they are rescheduled. thanks for the privacy.… — donald (@donaldglover) September 9, 2024