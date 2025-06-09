Doja Cat, Tems & J Balvin to Headline First-Ever FIFA Club World Cup Final Halftime Show

FIFA is making history. For the first time ever, the FIFA Club World Cup Final will feature a halftime show, and the lineup is nothing short of iconic.

Doja Cat, Tems, and J Balvin will headline the event on July 13 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, delivering a globally televised performance curated by Chris Martin of Coldplay. The show will be broadcast live and for free via DAZN.com and is expected to reach 2 billion viewers worldwide — 20 times the audience of the Super Bowl.

The performance will support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, an initiative aiming to raise $100 million to improve global access to education and soccer programs.

- Advertisement -

“We’re going to bring the world together for a beautiful moment — to celebrate football, feel the unity that music brings, and improve the lives of millions of children,” said Tems in a press release.

J Balvin added, “From Medellín to MetLife — I’m honored to headline this historic halftime show. It’s a huge moment for me and for Latin culture.”

The event will cap off a month-long tournament beginning June 13, with 32 teams from around the globe — including Chelsea, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, PSG, and Inter Miami — battling for the title across 12 U.S. stadiums.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino promised an unforgettable experience: “This will be the best halftime show ever — global, spectacular, and impactful.”

And this is just the beginning: Martin will also curate the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final halftime show, also at MetLife Stadium.