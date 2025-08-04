Doechii Unveils ‘Live From The Swamp Tour’ Dates and Presale Info Ahead of Album Anniversary

Almost one year since the release of Alligator Bites Never Heal, Doechii is turning celebration into spectacle with the official announcement of her largest tour yet — Live From The Swamp.

Kicking off on October 14, 2025, at Chicago’s Aragon Ballroom, the 14-date North American tour will bring the genre-blurring rapper to major cities including Toronto, Boston, Washington, D.C., several stops across Texas, and concluding in Seattle on November 10.

The news follows Doechii’s explosive set at Lollapalooza 2025, which had fans and critics alike buzzing, solidifying her reign as one of the year’s most influential artists. Adding to the mystery and hype, fans across the U.S. recently spotted lifesize albino alligator statues installed in city centers — a cryptic marketing move that now connects to the tour’s announcement.

- Advertisement -

Her last tour, which wrapped in November 2024, also supported the award-winning Alligator Bites Never Heal. But Live From The Swamp marks a major upgrade — larger venues, higher production, and a stronger fanbase riding the wave of a breakthrough year.

Presale Details:

Doechii Artist Presale : Sign up by Wednesday, August 6 at 10 p.m. (local time) to access the artist-exclusive presale starting Friday, August 8 at 10 a.m.

Verizon Access Presale : Open to Verizon customers, starts Thursday, August 7 at 10 a.m. and ends at 10 p.m. that same day for select shows.

General On-Sale: Begins Monday, August 11 at 10 a.m. local time via the official tour website.

With the Swamp Princess heading into her next chapter stronger than ever, Live From The Swamp promises to be one of the most anticipated hip-hop tours of 2025.

Fans should act fast — tickets are expected to sell out quickly as demand skyrockets around the anniversary buzz.