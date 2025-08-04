Diddy’s Ex Defends Him in Emotional Letter to Judge Ahead of Sentencing

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ legal team is speaking out strongly against federal prosecutors, claiming the music mogul is being unfairly targeted following his conviction under the Mann Act. The legal drama intensifies as he remains behind bars ahead of his sentencing, scheduled for October 3, 2025.

According to newly filed legal documents obtained by TMZ, Diddy’s attorneys accuse prosecutors of launching a biased and punitive campaign against him—despite his acquittal on more serious charges of trafficking and racketeering. His defense insists that the government is deliberately misrepresenting the jury’s verdict in a continued attempt to punish him beyond the law’s intent.

“Despite the jury clearing Mr. Combs of trafficking and conspiracy charges, the prosecution refuses to accept the outcome and persists with misleading narratives,” his legal team argued. They emphasize that Diddy’s actions involved consensual adult arrangements that do not justify prolonged incarceration.

- Advertisement -

The artist was convicted on two lesser counts related to transporting individuals across state lines for sexual purposes—charges rooted in the century-old Mann Act. While his attorneys stress these were consensual interactions involving adult male escorts, prosecutors continue to seek his detention until sentencing, citing comparable federal cases and concerns about flight risk.

Adding a human element to the case, Diddy’s ex-partner Virginia “Gina” Huynh submitted a personal letter to Judge Arun Subramanian, supporting his release. She stated that she’s never seen Diddy act violently and described him as a committed father who has changed significantly in recent years. “He’s not a threat to society,” Huynh wrote, “and he’s shown deep commitment to personal growth and his family.”

Still, her support has been met with public scrutiny, given past statements where she alleged emotional and physical abuse, including an incident she shared in a 2019 interview describing violent behavior from the music mogul. During trial proceedings, Diddy’s former assistant also testified to witnessing volatile behavior.

Despite his acquittal on the most serious charges, Judge Subramanian had previously rejected Diddy’s bail request, citing a pattern of law defiance and aggressive conduct. Prosecutors, referencing two previous Mann Act convictions with similar outcomes, maintain that releasing Diddy before sentencing would be inconsistent with federal precedent.

Facing up to 20 years in prison, the 55-year-old founder of Bad Boy Records has become a polarizing figure, with his case sparking heated public debate around sex work, celebrity privilege, and prosecutorial power in the U.S. justice system.

As the October sentencing date approaches, both sides remain locked in a fierce legal and public relations battle—one that could define not only Diddy’s legacy, but also the broader conversation about how justice is applied in high-profile cases.