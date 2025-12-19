Nirvana, Beatles, Zeppelin: Discogs’ Priciest Records of 2025

Would You Drop €9,000 on Nirvana’s First Single? Someone Did.

Vinyl collecting is no longer a hobby. It’s a full-blown extreme sport.

Discogs has released its annual list of the most valuable records sold in 2025, and the numbers are wild. We’re talking five figures for 7-inches, museum-level Beatles pressings, and Nirvana history changing hands for the price of a decent used car.

Let’s start with the headline grabber. A copy of Love Buzz / Big Cheese, Nirvana’s debut single for Sub Pop and a cover of Shocking Blue, sold for $10,660. That’s roughly €9,000. And plot twist: it wasn’t even the most expensive record sold this year.

The Most Expensive Record Sold on Discogs in 2025

The crown goes to a hardcore artifact. The 7-inch Vengeance by The Fix, a US hardcore band, took the top spot. Only 200 copies were ever pressed, and one of them sold for $15,000, about €12,800. Scarcity plus cult status equals chaos.

Right behind it sits a very different beast. Led Zeppelin’s self-titled 2006 box set, featuring 48 twelve-inch singles, went for $12,333. Heavy, literal and metaphorical.

Nirvana, Beatles, AC/DC and Other Holy Grails

Third place belongs to Nirvana’s Love Buzz, pressed originally for the Sub Pop Singles Club. A small piece of grunge history, now officially luxury vinyl.

The rest of the top sellers read like a collector’s fantasy draft. A first mono pressing of The Beatles’ Please Please Me sold for $9,733. Damon Fox’s early-60s single Boney Maronie / Packing Up followed at $8,500.

Further down the list but still eye-watering are The Beatles and Frank Ifield On Stage from 1964 at $8,000, and a promotional copy of AC/DC’s Can I Sit Next To You, Girl from 1974 at $7,000. Yes, promos matter. A lot.

Not Just Expensive. Obsessively Wanted.

Price is one thing. Demand is another.

The most searched-for record on Discogs in 2025 was Sabrina Carpenter’s Espresso. Not because it’s rare, but because Blood Records pressed it with actual liquid coffee sloshing inside the vinyl. Completely unnecessary. Completely irresistible.

Also trending hard were the anonymous CATERINCA05 12-inch limited to 300 copies, the near-triangular vinyl edition of Nine Inch Nails’ As Alive as You Need Me to Be, Fukushima by Sinsuke Fujieda Group, and a super-limited reissue of Lana Del Rey’s Honeymoon.