Prosecutors Oppose Diddy’s Bail Request Ahead of October Sentencing for Federal Conviction

Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing mounting legal trouble as prosecutors move to block his latest bail request ahead of his federal sentencing. According to documents filed in Manhattan federal court on July 31, 2025, prosecutors now expect Combs may receive a “significantly higher” sentence than the 4–5 years initially projected.

The 55-year-old music mogul was found guilty earlier this summer of transporting individuals for immoral purposes, after being acquitted of more severe charges including sex trafficking and criminal enterprise. Prosecutors allege that Combs arranged for the movement of sex workers for private encounters, some of which he allegedly recorded without consent. Each count carries up to 10 years in prison.

Combs’ legal team had requested release on $50 million bail, citing precedent in similar cases and poor conditions at the Brooklyn federal detention center. Defense attorney Marc Agnifilo argued that Combs poses no threat and is being unfairly judged due to his high-profile lifestyle.

- Advertisement -

The presiding judge, Arun Subramanian, previously denied bail on the grounds that Combs had not proven he poses no danger to the community. While Agnifilo appealed the decision this week, prosecutors maintained that there are no “exceptional circumstances” justifying release.

They also dismissed comparisons to other cases and emphasized Combs’ “extensive history of violence,” stating that he remains a risk even under supervision.

Combs has been in federal custody since his September 2024 arrest in a New York hotel. Sentencing is scheduled for October 3, 2025. His lawyers continue to argue for a reduced term of 21 to 27 months, while prosecutors insist federal guidelines support a much harsher penalty.

This high-profile case remains one of the most watched criminal proceedings in the entertainment industry this year.