Diddy Sues TV Network for $100M Over Defamation

Diddy Files $100 Million Defamation Lawsuit Against TV Network and Two Individuals

Sean “Diddy” Combs has launched a $100 million defamation lawsuit against Nexstar Media Inc., its NewsNation network, and two individuals, accusing them of spreading false allegations that damaged his reputation and jeopardized his right to a fair trial.

According to court filings, the 55-year-old rapper and producer — who is awaiting sentencing in October after being found guilty of two counts related to transporting individuals for immoral purposes — claims that veteran entertainment manager Courtney Burgess, attorney Ariel Mitchell, and NewsNation fabricated and broadcast “outrageous lies” for personal gain.

Allegations of a Coordinated Smear Campaign

Diddy’s legal team alleges that the defendants exploited false information to enrich themselves, boost their social media profiles, promote their brands, and ignite a media frenzy that lasted for over a year. The complaint singles out NewsNation, claiming it provided Burgess and Mitchell with a mainstream platform to defame Combs for their own benefit.

In the lawsuit, Burgess is accused of falsely stating that he possessed videos showing Combs involved in sexual assaults against celebrities and minors. The filing claims NewsNation “recklessly broadcast and amplified these lies as if they were true,” despite allegedly knowing they were likely false.

Mitchell, Burgess’s attorney, is also accused of either knowing the claims were untrue or acting with “absolute recklessness” in promoting them. The suit contends that together, Burgess, Mitchell, and NewsNation caused “deep harm” to Combs’s reputation, finances, and legal standing.

Background and Legal Context

NewsNation has reported that Burgess testified before a federal grand jury on October 31, after being subpoenaed by the Department of Homeland Security. He later appeared with Mitchell on the network’s Banfield program, claiming to have received 11 USB drives that might contain evidence against Combs.

In July, Combs was convicted on two counts related to the transportation of individuals for the purpose of prostitution but was acquitted on more serious charges, including racketeering and sex trafficking. Following the verdict, his attorney, Teny Geragos, reiterated that “Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone,” a stance maintained in multiple legal filings.

The lawsuit seeks $100 million in damages and aims to hold the defendants accountable for what Combs’s legal team describes as a “baseless rumor mill” that has severely harmed his public image and interfered with his legal proceedings.

As the October sentencing date approaches, the defamation case adds another high-profile legal battle to Combs’s already complex legal situation, with significant implications for both his career and his reputation.