It has been exactly five years since Daft Punk shattered the hearts of music fans worldwide by announcing their retirement via the “Epilogue” video. While Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo remain officially defunct, their “Robot” personas continue to provide fans with meticulously archived treasures. Today, the duo surprised the industry by releasing an official Human After All music video, breathing new life into the title track of their 2005 studio album.

The Connection Between Human After All and Electroma

This new visual serves as a high-definition bridge between the band’s third album and their 2006 avant-garde sci-fi film, Electroma. Edited by longtime creative collaborator Cédric Hervet, the video features “Hero Robot No. 1” and “Hero Robot No. 2” as they navigate a sun-drenched California desert.

The footage captures the iconic scene where the duo enters a residential town, observing “human” activities—weddings, playgrounds, and cafes—performed entirely by people wearing the signature Daft Punk helmets. Interestingly, while the original Electroma film famously featured no music from the duo, this edit perfectly syncs the repetitive, industrial pulse of the track with the film’s haunting, robotic imagery.

- Advertisement -

A Legacy That Refuses to Fade

The release follows a busy year for the Daft Punk estate. Last fall, the band entered the gaming world through a massive Fortnite collaboration and reissued Human After All remixes on vinyl, featuring heavyweights like Justice and Soulwax.

Even as solo entities, the members remain active. Thomas Bangalter recently made headlines by performing his first DJ set in 16 years at the Pompidou Centre in Paris, appearing alongside Fred again.. However, this latest video proves that the duo’s collective past remains their most potent gift to the fans. By revisiting the Human After All era, Daft Punk reminds us that even as robots, their influence remains deeply human.

Watch the official “Human After All” music video above.