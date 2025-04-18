How to Watch Coachella 2025 Weekend 2: Set Times, Streaming Schedule & Must-See Performances

Can’t make it to the desert? No worries—Coachella’s 2025 second weekend is fully streamable from wherever you are, and it’s packed with next-level features to make it feel like you’re right in the middle of the Indio heat.
Starting Friday, April 18 at 4 PM PT (7 PM ET), the Coachella livestream will once again beam performances from the Empire Polo Club directly to your screen via YouTube—and this year, you can catch all the vibes from six main stages plus bonus content from special pop-up zones like the Quasar and Yuma stages.
🔥 Weekend 2 Headliners & Must-See Sets
Whether you’re there for the nostalgia, the dance beats, or the big-name headliners, there’s a lot to lock in. Here are some of the major acts and when they hit the stage:
- Lady Gaga – Friday at 11:10 PM PT
- Charli XCX – Saturday at 7:20 PM PT
- Green Day – Saturday at 9:05 PM PT
- Travis Scott – Saturday at 11:40 PM PT
- Post Malone – Sunday at 10:25 PM PT
Other notables lighting up the stream include Above & Beyond, The Prodigy, GloRilla, Basement Jaxx, Boris Brejcha, and Keinemusik. Weekend two also swaps out the Sonora stage in favor of the Yuma Stage, making this one a must for fans of house and techno.
📺 All-New Livestream Features in 2025
Coachella’s livestream gets a major tech glow-up this year:
- Multiview Streaming – Watch up to four stages at once—ideal for when those dreaded schedule conflicts hit.
- “Watch With” Streams – Join creators as they react live to the festival sets.
- Vertical Livestreams via YouTube Shorts – Check out exclusive content from the Quasar stage and beyond.
- YouTube Music Playlists – Curated tracks from the lineup available to stream pre- and post-set.
- In-Stream Shopping – Scan QR codes during sets to snag merch in real time.
- Livestream App – For the full immersive experience, download the Coachella Livestream app on iOS or Android.
📅 What to Know About Streaming & Replays
- Stream Start Time: Friday, April 18 at 4 PM PT
- Daily Replays: Streams will loop each day’s sets starting around 1 AM PT. Highlights from previous days are limited after each new stream starts.
- Where to Watch: Coachella’s Official YouTube Channel (Pro tip: hit the playlist button to see all six stages).
Whether you’re couch-raving or organizing a living room watch party, Coachella 2025 Weekend 2 is fully designed to keep the energy high and the FOMO low.
✨So set those reminders, charge your devices, and get ready to turn your home into a mini desert rave.
Friday
Coachella Stage
Gabe Real: 3–4pm
Thee Sacred Souls: 4:20–5:10pm
MARINA: 5:40–6:30pm
Benson Boone: 7:05–8:05pm
Missy Elliott: 9–9:55pm
Lady Gaga: 11:10pm
Outdoor Theatre
Juicewon: 2:50–3:50pm
Seun Kuti & Egypt 80: 4:05–4:55pm
The Go–Go’s: 5:25–6:15pm
Tyla: 6:45–7:30pm
The Marías: 8:20–9:20pm
Parcels: 10:10pm
Sonora
Jim Smith: 1–2pm
Glixen: 2–2:30pm
vs self: 3–3:30pm
TOPS: 3:50–4:30pm
julie: 5–5:40pm
KNEECAP: 6:10–7pm
Los Mirlos: 7:30–8:10pm
SPEED: 8:40–9:20pm
HiTech: 10pm
Gobi
Busterkun: 1:20–2:05pm
PARISI: 2:15–3:05pm
Maribou State: 3:30–4:20pm
4batz: 4:45–5:25pm
d4vd: 5:55–6:35pm
A. G. Cook: 7–7:45pm
Artemas: 8:15–9pm
CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso: 9:30–10:15pm
Indo Warehouse: 10:40pm
Mojave
GINGEE: 1:30–2:20pm
Ravyn Lenae: 2:35–3:15pm
SAINt JHN: 3:40–4:20pm
Lola Young: 4:50–5:35pm
Djo: 6:05–6:50pm
Eyedress: 7:20–8:05pm
Miike Snow: 8:35–9:25pm
The Prodigy: 10:05pm
Sahara
Loboman: 1:45–2:45pm
Austin Millz: 2:55–3:45pm
Chris Lorenzo: 4–5pm
Three 6 Mafia: 5:15–5:55pm
Sara Landry: 6:10–7:05pm
LISA: 7:45–8:40pm
Yeat: 9:10–9:55pm
GoRilla: 10:25–11:10pm
Mustard: 11:50pm
Yuma
EREZ: 1–1:45pm
Coco & Breezy: 01:45–2:45
Moon Boots: 2:45–3:45pm
Shermanology: 3:45–4:45pm
Damian Lazarus: 4:45–5:45pm
Beltran: 5:45–7pm
Tinlicker: 7–8:15pm
Pete Tong b2b Ahmed Spins: 8:15–9:45pm
Chris Stussy: 9:45–11:15pm
Vintage Culture: 11:15pm
Quasar
Rafael x Muluhska: 5–7pm
Testpilot x Zhu: 7pm
Heineken House
Lovra: 2–3pm
Mexican Intitute of Sound: 3–4pm
Kilimanjaro: 4–5:30pm
Autograf: 5:30–7pm
Cordae: 7:15–8:30pm
DJ Premier: 8:30–10pm
Do LaB
Patricio: 1–2pm
J.Phlip: 2–3pm
Carola: 3–4pm
Villager: 4–5pm
Conducta: 5–6pm
Nimino: 6:05–7:10pm
Riordan: 7:10–8:20pm
Max Styler: 8:20–9:30pm
Hybrid Minds: 9:30–10:40pm
Surprise: 10:40–11:50pm
Surprise: 11:50pm–1am
Saturday
Coachella Stage
Record Safari: 2:45-3:45pm
Jimmy Eat World: 4-4:50pm
T-Pain: 5:25-6:15pm
Charli xcx: 7:20-8:15pm
Green Day: 9:05-10:45pm
Travis Scott: 11:40pm
Outdoor Theatre
skrause: 2:45-3:45pm
Tink: 4-4:35pm
Japanese Breakfast: 5:05-5:50pm
Gustavo Dudamel & LA Phil: 6:25-7:15pm
Clairo: 8:15-9:05pm
Above & Bevond: 9:45-10:45pm
The Original Misfits: 11:20pm
Sonora
Buster Jarvis: 1-1:50pm
Prison Affair: 1:50-2:20pm
Together Pangea: 2:40-3:20pm
Judeline: 3:50-4:30pm
underscores: 5-5:40pm
Blonde Redhead: 6:10-7pm
VTSS: 8:30-9:20pm
El Malilla: 9:50pm
Gobi
Rick G: 1:30-2pm
Medium Build: 2:10–2:50pm
Glass Beams: 4:05-4:50pm
Viagra Boys: 5:15-6pm
Beth Gibbons: 6:35-7:20pm
Darkside: 8:20–9:10pm
2hollis: 9:45-10:30pm
Rawayana: 11pm
Mojave
Ed Sheeran: 3–4pm
Yo Gabba Gabba!: 4:45-5:25pm
Sam Fender: 5:55-6:40pm
Ivan Cornejo: 7:15-8pm
Hanumankind: 8:25-9:05pm
horsegiirL: 9:45-10:30pm
The Dare: 11pm
Sahara
Talón: 1:50-2:50pm
salute: 3:05-3:55pm
Alok : 4:10–5:05pm
Disco Lines: 5:25-6:25pm
Shoreline Malia: 6:45-7:30pm
ENHYPEN: 8:35-9:20pm
Mau P: 9:50-10:50pm
Keinemusik: 11:30pm
Yuma
HAAi: 1-2pm
DJ Gigola: 2-3pm
Layton Giordani: 3-4:15pm
Klangkuenstler: 4:15-5:30pm
Indira Paganotto: 5:30-6:45pm
Infected Mushroom: 6:45-8pm
Mind Against b2b Massano: 8-9:30pm
Amelie Lens: 9:30-11pm
Eli Brown: 11pm
Quasar
Tripolism x EREZ: 5–7pm
Kaskade Redux x IDRIS: 7pm
Heineken House
Miramar: 2–4pm
Zeemuffin: 4–5:30pm
Murda Beatz: 5:30–6:30pm
Southside (DJ set): 6:30–7:30pm
Pusha T: 7:45–8:45pm
Qveen Herby: 9–10pm
Do LaB
Bigger Than Us: 1–2pm
Paperwater: 2–3pm
Kitty Ca$h: 3–4pm
Pretty Girl (DJ set): 4–5pm
Mahmut Orhan: 5–6:10pm
Tycho (DJ set): 6:10–7:20pm
Le Youth: 7:20–8:30pm
Oppidan: 8:30–9:35pm
Snakehips b2b What So Not: 9:35–10:35pm
Surprise: 10:35–11:50pm
Surprise: 11:50pm–1am
Sunday
Coachella Stage
Jaqck Glam: 3-3:55pm
Shaboozey: 4:05-4:50pm
beabadoobee: 5:25-6:15pm
Junior H: 7-7:50pm
Megan Thee Stallion: 8:30-9:25pm
Post Malone: 10:25pm
Outdoor Theatre
MEUTE: 3:40-4:30pm
Keshi: 5-5:45pm
Still Woozy: 6:15-7pm
JENNIE: 7:45-8:35pm
Zedd: 9:10–10:10pm
Polo & Pan: 10:55pm
Sonora
Salado: 1-2pm
Kumo 99: 2-2:30pm
Bob Vylan: 3-3:40pm
Wisp: 4:10-4:50pm
SOFT PLAY: 5:20-6pm
Circle Jerks: 6:30-7:10pm
Ginger Root: 7:40-8:35pm
Snow Strippers: 9:05pm
Gobi
KsoFresko: 1:30-2:25pm
Hope Tala: 2:40-3:20pm
The Beaches: 3:45-4:30pm
Amaarae: 5-5:45pm
Mohamed Ramadan: 6:20-7pm
BioXthaPlug: 7:25-8:05pm
Arca: 8:35-9:25pm
Amyl and the Sniffers: 9:55pm
Mojave
Canyon Cody: 1:45-2:45pm
Fcukers: 3-3:40pm
Muni Lona: 4:10-4:55pm
Jessie Murch: 5:25-6:10pm
Rema: 6:40-7:25pm
Basement Jaxx: 8-8:50pm
Kraftwerk: 9:25pm
Sahara
Tom Breu: 2-3:30pm
Interplanetary Griminal: 3:40-4:40pm
Ben Böhmer: 5-5:45pm
Sammy Virji: 6-6:50pm
Boris Breicha: 7-7:50pm
Chase & Status: 8:10-9:10pm
Ty Dolla $ign: 9:35-10:20pm
XG: 10:55pm
Yuma
Yulia Niko: 1-2pm
AMÉMÉ: 2-3pm
DESIREE: 3-4:30pm
Tripolism: 4:30-6pm
Sparrow & Barbossa: 6-7:30pm
Dennis Cruz: 7:30-9pm
Francis Mercier: 9-10:30pm
Dixon b2b Jimi Jules: 10:30pm
Quasar
Azzecca x Annicka: 5-7pm
Alesso Body Hi x Gorgon City: 7pm
Heineken House
Anatta: 2–3pm
Mojave Grey: 3–4pm
Wuki: 4–5:30pm
Badger: 5:30–7pm
Afrojack: 7–8:30pm
Chevelle: 8:30–10pm
Do LaB:
Athena: 1–2pm
Shima: 2–3pm
Linska: 3–4pm
Rohaan: 4–5pm
MPH: 5–6pm
Chasewest: 6:05–7:15pm
Ivy Lab (DNB set) b2b Kasra: 7:15–8:30pm
The Hellp (DJ set): 8:30–9:30pm
TOKiMONSTA: 9:30–10:45pm
Surprise: 10:45pm–midnight