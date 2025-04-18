How to Watch Coachella 2025 Weekend 2: Set Times, Streaming Schedule & Must-See Performances

Can’t make it to the desert? No worries—Coachella’s 2025 second weekend is fully streamable from wherever you are, and it’s packed with next-level features to make it feel like you’re right in the middle of the Indio heat.

Starting Friday, April 18 at 4 PM PT (7 PM ET), the Coachella livestream will once again beam performances from the Empire Polo Club directly to your screen via YouTube—and this year, you can catch all the vibes from six main stages plus bonus content from special pop-up zones like the Quasar and Yuma stages.

🔥 Weekend 2 Headliners & Must-See Sets

Whether you’re there for the nostalgia, the dance beats, or the big-name headliners, there’s a lot to lock in. Here are some of the major acts and when they hit the stage:

Lady Gaga – Friday at 11:10 PM PT

Charli XCX – Saturday at 7:20 PM PT

Green Day – Saturday at 9:05 PM PT

Travis Scott – Saturday at 11:40 PM PT

Post Malone – Sunday at 10:25 PM PT

Other notables lighting up the stream include Above & Beyond, The Prodigy, GloRilla, Basement Jaxx, Boris Brejcha, and Keinemusik. Weekend two also swaps out the Sonora stage in favor of the Yuma Stage, making this one a must for fans of house and techno.

📺 All-New Livestream Features in 2025

Coachella’s livestream gets a major tech glow-up this year:

Multiview Streaming – Watch up to four stages at once—ideal for when those dreaded schedule conflicts hit.

“Watch With” Streams – Join creators as they react live to the festival sets.

Vertical Livestreams via YouTube Shorts – Check out exclusive content from the Quasar stage and beyond.

YouTube Music Playlists – Curated tracks from the lineup available to stream pre- and post-set.

In-Stream Shopping – Scan QR codes during sets to snag merch in real time.

Livestream App – For the full immersive experience, download the Coachella Livestream app on iOS or Android.

📅 What to Know About Streaming & Replays

Stream Start Time: Friday, April 18 at 4 PM PT

Daily Replays: Streams will loop each day’s sets starting around 1 AM PT. Highlights from previous days are limited after each new stream starts.

Where to Watch: Coachella’s Official YouTube Channel (Pro tip: hit the playlist button to see all six stages).

Whether you’re couch-raving or organizing a living room watch party, Coachella 2025 Weekend 2 is fully designed to keep the energy high and the FOMO low.

✨So set those reminders, charge your devices, and get ready to turn your home into a mini desert rave.

Friday

Coachella Stage

Gabe Real: 3–4pm

Thee Sacred Souls: 4:20–5:10pm

MARINA: 5:40–6:30pm

Benson Boone: 7:05–8:05pm

Missy Elliott: 9–9:55pm

Lady Gaga: 11:10pm

Outdoor Theatre

Juicewon: 2:50–3:50pm

Seun Kuti & Egypt 80: 4:05–4:55pm

The Go–Go’s: 5:25–6:15pm

Tyla: 6:45–7:30pm

The Marías: 8:20–9:20pm

Parcels: 10:10pm

Sonora

Jim Smith: 1–2pm

Glixen: 2–2:30pm

vs self: 3–3:30pm

TOPS: 3:50–4:30pm

julie: 5–5:40pm

KNEECAP: 6:10–7pm

Los Mirlos: 7:30–8:10pm

SPEED: 8:40–9:20pm

HiTech: 10pm

Gobi

Busterkun: 1:20–2:05pm

PARISI: 2:15–3:05pm

Maribou State: 3:30–4:20pm

4batz: 4:45–5:25pm

d4vd: 5:55–6:35pm

A. G. Cook: 7–7:45pm

Artemas: 8:15–9pm

CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso: 9:30–10:15pm

Indo Warehouse: 10:40pm

Mojave

GINGEE: 1:30–2:20pm

Ravyn Lenae: 2:35–3:15pm

SAINt JHN: 3:40–4:20pm

Lola Young: 4:50–5:35pm

Djo: 6:05–6:50pm

Eyedress: 7:20–8:05pm

Miike Snow: 8:35–9:25pm

The Prodigy: 10:05pm

Sahara

Loboman: 1:45–2:45pm

Austin Millz: 2:55–3:45pm

Chris Lorenzo: 4–5pm

Three 6 Mafia: 5:15–5:55pm

Sara Landry: 6:10–7:05pm

LISA: 7:45–8:40pm

Yeat: 9:10–9:55pm

GoRilla: 10:25–11:10pm

Mustard: 11:50pm

Yuma

EREZ: 1–1:45pm

Coco & Breezy: 01:45–2:45

Moon Boots: 2:45–3:45pm

Shermanology: 3:45–4:45pm

Damian Lazarus: 4:45–5:45pm

Beltran: 5:45–7pm

Tinlicker: 7–8:15pm

Pete Tong b2b Ahmed Spins: 8:15–9:45pm

Chris Stussy: 9:45–11:15pm

Vintage Culture: 11:15pm

Quasar

Rafael x Muluhska: 5–7pm

Testpilot x Zhu: 7pm

Heineken House

Lovra: 2–3pm

Mexican Intitute of Sound: 3–4pm

Kilimanjaro: 4–5:30pm

Autograf: 5:30–7pm

Cordae: 7:15–8:30pm

DJ Premier: 8:30–10pm

Do LaB

Patricio: 1–2pm

J.Phlip: 2–3pm

Carola: 3–4pm

Villager: 4–5pm

Conducta: 5–6pm

Nimino: 6:05–7:10pm

Riordan: 7:10–8:20pm

Max Styler: 8:20–9:30pm

Hybrid Minds: 9:30–10:40pm

Surprise: 10:40–11:50pm

Surprise: 11:50pm–1am

Saturday

Coachella Stage

Record Safari: 2:45-3:45pm

Jimmy Eat World: 4-4:50pm

T-Pain: 5:25-6:15pm

Charli xcx: 7:20-8:15pm

Green Day: 9:05-10:45pm

Travis Scott: 11:40pm

Outdoor Theatre

skrause: 2:45-3:45pm

Tink: 4-4:35pm

Japanese Breakfast: 5:05-5:50pm

Gustavo Dudamel & LA Phil: 6:25-7:15pm

Clairo: 8:15-9:05pm

Above & Bevond: 9:45-10:45pm

The Original Misfits: 11:20pm

Sonora

Buster Jarvis: 1-1:50pm

Prison Affair: 1:50-2:20pm

Together Pangea: 2:40-3:20pm

Judeline: 3:50-4:30pm

underscores: 5-5:40pm

Blonde Redhead: 6:10-7pm

VTSS: 8:30-9:20pm

El Malilla: 9:50pm

Gobi

Rick G: 1:30-2pm

Medium Build: 2:10–2:50pm

Glass Beams: 4:05-4:50pm

Viagra Boys: 5:15-6pm

Beth Gibbons: 6:35-7:20pm

Darkside: 8:20–9:10pm

2hollis: 9:45-10:30pm

Rawayana: 11pm

Mojave

Ed Sheeran: 3–4pm

Yo Gabba Gabba!: 4:45-5:25pm

Sam Fender: 5:55-6:40pm

Ivan Cornejo: 7:15-8pm

Hanumankind: 8:25-9:05pm

horsegiirL: 9:45-10:30pm

The Dare: 11pm

Sahara

Talón: 1:50-2:50pm

salute: 3:05-3:55pm

Alok : 4:10–5:05pm

Disco Lines: 5:25-6:25pm

Shoreline Malia: 6:45-7:30pm

ENHYPEN: 8:35-9:20pm

Mau P: 9:50-10:50pm

Keinemusik: 11:30pm

Yuma

HAAi: 1-2pm

DJ Gigola: 2-3pm

Layton Giordani: 3-4:15pm

Klangkuenstler: 4:15-5:30pm

Indira Paganotto: 5:30-6:45pm

Infected Mushroom: 6:45-8pm

Mind Against b2b Massano: 8-9:30pm

Amelie Lens: 9:30-11pm

Eli Brown: 11pm

Quasar

Tripolism x EREZ: 5–7pm

Kaskade Redux x IDRIS: 7pm

Heineken House

Miramar: 2–4pm

Zeemuffin: 4–5:30pm

Murda Beatz: 5:30–6:30pm

Southside (DJ set): 6:30–7:30pm

Pusha T: 7:45–8:45pm

Qveen Herby: 9–10pm

Do LaB

Bigger Than Us: 1–2pm

Paperwater: 2–3pm

Kitty Ca$h: 3–4pm

Pretty Girl (DJ set): 4–5pm

Mahmut Orhan: 5–6:10pm

Tycho (DJ set): 6:10–7:20pm

Le Youth: 7:20–8:30pm

Oppidan: 8:30–9:35pm

Snakehips b2b What So Not: 9:35–10:35pm

Surprise: 10:35–11:50pm

Surprise: 11:50pm–1am

Sunday

Coachella Stage

Jaqck Glam: 3-3:55pm

Shaboozey: 4:05-4:50pm

beabadoobee: 5:25-6:15pm

Junior H: 7-7:50pm

Megan Thee Stallion: 8:30-9:25pm

Post Malone: 10:25pm

Outdoor Theatre

MEUTE: 3:40-4:30pm

Keshi: 5-5:45pm

Still Woozy: 6:15-7pm

JENNIE: 7:45-8:35pm

Zedd: 9:10–10:10pm

Polo & Pan: 10:55pm

Sonora

Salado: 1-2pm

Kumo 99: 2-2:30pm

Bob Vylan: 3-3:40pm

Wisp: 4:10-4:50pm

SOFT PLAY: 5:20-6pm

Circle Jerks: 6:30-7:10pm

Ginger Root: 7:40-8:35pm

Snow Strippers: 9:05pm

Gobi

KsoFresko: 1:30-2:25pm

Hope Tala: 2:40-3:20pm

The Beaches: 3:45-4:30pm

Amaarae: 5-5:45pm

Mohamed Ramadan: 6:20-7pm

BioXthaPlug: 7:25-8:05pm

Arca: 8:35-9:25pm

Amyl and the Sniffers: 9:55pm

Mojave

Canyon Cody: 1:45-2:45pm

Fcukers: 3-3:40pm

Muni Lona: 4:10-4:55pm

Jessie Murch: 5:25-6:10pm

Rema: 6:40-7:25pm

Basement Jaxx: 8-8:50pm

Kraftwerk: 9:25pm

Sahara

Tom Breu: 2-3:30pm

Interplanetary Griminal: 3:40-4:40pm

Ben Böhmer: 5-5:45pm

Sammy Virji: 6-6:50pm

Boris Breicha: 7-7:50pm

Chase & Status: 8:10-9:10pm

Ty Dolla $ign: 9:35-10:20pm

XG: 10:55pm

Yuma

Yulia Niko: 1-2pm

AMÉMÉ: 2-3pm

DESIREE: 3-4:30pm

Tripolism: 4:30-6pm

Sparrow & Barbossa: 6-7:30pm

Dennis Cruz: 7:30-9pm

Francis Mercier: 9-10:30pm

Dixon b2b Jimi Jules: 10:30pm

Quasar

Azzecca x Annicka: 5-7pm

Alesso Body Hi x Gorgon City: 7pm

Heineken House

Anatta: 2–3pm

Mojave Grey: 3–4pm

Wuki: 4–5:30pm

Badger: 5:30–7pm

Afrojack: 7–8:30pm

Chevelle: 8:30–10pm

Do LaB:

Athena: 1–2pm

Shima: 2–3pm

Linska: 3–4pm

Rohaan: 4–5pm

MPH: 5–6pm

Chasewest: 6:05–7:15pm

Ivy Lab (DNB set) b2b Kasra: 7:15–8:30pm

The Hellp (DJ set): 8:30–9:30pm

TOKiMONSTA: 9:30–10:45pm

Surprise: 10:45pm–midnight