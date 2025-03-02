Charli XCX Dominates BRIT Awards 2025 with Record-Breaking Wins

The BRIT Awards 2025 belonged to Charli XCX, as the singer-songwriter-producer swept the ceremony with five wins, cementing Brat as one of the most dominant albums of the decade.
Charli took home Artist of the Year, Album of the Year for Brat, and Song of the Year, along with the prestigious Songwriter of the Year award, which was announced ahead of the event. This massive achievement follows her Grammy win for Best Album just last month, solidifying her as a global pop powerhouse.
Other major winners included Chappell Roan, who won Best International Artist and Best International Song, and Fontaines D.C., who claimed Best International Group.
Legendary rock band The Cure received their first BRIT nomination in three decades for their orchestral album Songs of a Lost World. Meanwhile, The Beatles made a historic return to the BRITs with a nomination—their first since 1977—for their first and only 21st-century original recording.
The night was packed with unforgettable performances. Sabrina Carpenter took the stage with a show-stopping medley of hits, including her whimsical country track Please, Please, Please, which she recently re-recorded with Dolly Parton. Carpenter also made history by winning the Global Success Award, marking the first time an international artist has received the honor.
The ceremony also included an emotional tribute to Liam Payne, the former One Direction member, who tragically passed away at age 31 last year.
Other performers included rising star Myles Smith, this year’s BRITs Rising Star winner, who followed in the footsteps of Adele and Sam Fender. Teddy Swims, The Last Dinner Party, and Sam Fender also delivered electrifying performances, making the night a true celebration of music.
Since its inception in 1977, the BRIT Awards have evolved into a prestigious global platform for UK talent, helping launch the careers of superstars like Adele. This year’s ceremony proved that British and international music is thriving, with Charli XCX leading the charge into pop’s future.
BRITs 2025 Winners:
British Album of the Year
Charli XCX – Brat
The Cure – Songs of a Lost World
Dua Lipa – Radical Optimism
Ezra Collective – Dance, No One’s Watching
The Last Dinner Party – Prelude to Ecstasy
British Artist of the Year
Beabadoobee
Central Cee
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
Fred again..
Jamie xx
Michael Kiwanuka
Nia Archives
Rachel Chinouriri
Sam Fender
International Artist of the Year
Adrianne Lenker
Asake
Benson Boone
Beyoncé
Billie Eilish
Chappell Roan
Kendrick Lamar
Sabrina Carpenter
Taylor Swift
Tyler, the Creator
Best New Artist
English Teacher
Ezra Collective
The Last Dinner Party
Myles Smith
Rachel Chinouriri
International Group of the Year
Amyl and the Sniffers
Confidence Man
Fontaines D.C.
Future and Metro Boomin
Linkin Park
Best R&B Act
Cleo Sol
Flo
Jorja Smith
Michael Kiwanuka
Raye
Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act
Central Cee
Dave
Ghetts
Little Simz
Stormzy
Best International Song
Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things”
Beyoncé – “Texas Hold ‘Em”
Billie Eilish – “Birds of a Feather”
Chappell Roan – “Good Luck, Babe!”
Djo – “End of Beginning”
Eminem – “Houdini”
Hozier – “Too Sweet”
Jack Harlow – “Lovin on Me”
Noah Kahan – “Stick Season”
Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso”
Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone – “Fortnight”
Teddy Swims – “Lose Control”
Tommy Richman – “Million Dollar Baby”
British Group
Bring Me the Horizon
Coldplay
The Cure
Ezra Collective
The Last Dinner Party
Best Dance Act
Becky Hill
Charli XCX
Chase & Status
Fred again..
Nia Archives
Best Alternative/Rock Act
Beabadoobee
The Cure
Ezra Collective
The Last Dinner Party
Sam Fender
Best Pop Act
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
Jade
Lola Young
Myles Smith
Song of the Year
Artemas – “I Like the Way You Kiss Me”
The Beatles – “Now and Then”
Bl3ss with Camrin Watsin featuring Bbyclose – “Kisses”
Central Cee featuring Lil Baby – “Band4Band”
Charli XCX featuring Billie Eilish – “Guess”
Chase & Status featuring Stormzy – “Backbone”
Coldplay – “Feelslikeimfallinginlove”
Dua Lipa – “Training Season”
Ella Henderson featuring Rudimental – “Alibi”
JADE – “Angel of My Dreams”
Jordan Adetunji – “Kehlani”
KSI featuring Trippie Redd – “Thick of It”
Myles Smith – “Stargazing”
Sam Ryder – “You’re Christmas to Me”
Sonny Fodera with Jazzy and D.O.D. – “Somedays”
Rising Star (previously announced)
Myles Smith
Elmiene
Good Neighbours
Songwriter of the Year (previously announced)
Charli XCX
Producer of the Year (previously announced)
A.G. Cook
Global Success Award (previously announced)
Sabrina Carpenter