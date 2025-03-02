Charli XCX Dominates BRIT Awards 2025 with Record-Breaking Wins

The BRIT Awards 2025 belonged to Charli XCX, as the singer-songwriter-producer swept the ceremony with five wins, cementing Brat as one of the most dominant albums of the decade.

Charli took home Artist of the Year, Album of the Year for Brat, and Song of the Year, along with the prestigious Songwriter of the Year award, which was announced ahead of the event. This massive achievement follows her Grammy win for Best Album just last month, solidifying her as a global pop powerhouse.

Other major winners included Chappell Roan, who won Best International Artist and Best International Song, and Fontaines D.C., who claimed Best International Group.

Legendary rock band The Cure received their first BRIT nomination in three decades for their orchestral album Songs of a Lost World. Meanwhile, The Beatles made a historic return to the BRITs with a nomination—their first since 1977—for their first and only 21st-century original recording.

The night was packed with unforgettable performances. Sabrina Carpenter took the stage with a show-stopping medley of hits, including her whimsical country track Please, Please, Please, which she recently re-recorded with Dolly Parton. Carpenter also made history by winning the Global Success Award, marking the first time an international artist has received the honor.

The ceremony also included an emotional tribute to Liam Payne, the former One Direction member, who tragically passed away at age 31 last year.

Other performers included rising star Myles Smith, this year’s BRITs Rising Star winner, who followed in the footsteps of Adele and Sam Fender. Teddy Swims, The Last Dinner Party, and Sam Fender also delivered electrifying performances, making the night a true celebration of music.

Since its inception in 1977, the BRIT Awards have evolved into a prestigious global platform for UK talent, helping launch the careers of superstars like Adele. This year’s ceremony proved that British and international music is thriving, with Charli XCX leading the charge into pop’s future.

BRITs 2025 Winners:

British Album of the Year

Charli XCX – Brat

The Cure – Songs of a Lost World

Dua Lipa – Radical Optimism

Ezra Collective – Dance, No One’s Watching

The Last Dinner Party – Prelude to Ecstasy

British Artist of the Year

Beabadoobee

Central Cee

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Fred again..

Jamie xx

Michael Kiwanuka

Nia Archives

Rachel Chinouriri

Sam Fender

International Artist of the Year

Adrianne Lenker

Asake

Benson Boone

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan

Kendrick Lamar

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

Tyler, the Creator

Best New Artist

English Teacher

Ezra Collective

The Last Dinner Party

Myles Smith

Rachel Chinouriri

International Group of the Year

Amyl and the Sniffers

Confidence Man

Fontaines D.C.

Future and Metro Boomin

Linkin Park

Best R&B Act

Cleo Sol

Flo

Jorja Smith

Michael Kiwanuka

Raye

Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act

Central Cee

Dave

Ghetts

Little Simz

Stormzy

Best International Song

Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things”

Beyoncé – “Texas Hold ‘Em”

Billie Eilish – “Birds of a Feather”

Chappell Roan – “Good Luck, Babe!”

Djo – “End of Beginning”

Eminem – “Houdini”

Hozier – “Too Sweet”

Jack Harlow – “Lovin on Me”

Noah Kahan – “Stick Season”

Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso”

Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone – “Fortnight”

Teddy Swims – “Lose Control”

Tommy Richman – “Million Dollar Baby”

British Group

Bring Me the Horizon

Coldplay

The Cure

Ezra Collective

The Last Dinner Party

Best Dance Act

Becky Hill

Charli XCX

Chase & Status

Fred again..

Nia Archives

Best Alternative/Rock Act

Beabadoobee

The Cure

Ezra Collective

The Last Dinner Party

Sam Fender

Best Pop Act

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Jade

Lola Young

Myles Smith

Song of the Year

Artemas – “I Like the Way You Kiss Me”

The Beatles – “Now and Then”

Bl3ss with Camrin Watsin featuring Bbyclose – “Kisses”

Central Cee featuring Lil Baby – “Band4Band”

Charli XCX featuring Billie Eilish – “Guess”

Chase & Status featuring Stormzy – “Backbone”

Coldplay – “Feelslikeimfallinginlove”

Dua Lipa – “Training Season”

Ella Henderson featuring Rudimental – “Alibi”

JADE – “Angel of My Dreams”

Jordan Adetunji – “Kehlani”

KSI featuring Trippie Redd – “Thick of It”

Myles Smith – “Stargazing”

Sam Ryder – “You’re Christmas to Me”

Sonny Fodera with Jazzy and D.O.D. – “Somedays”

Rising Star (previously announced)

Myles Smith

Elmiene

Good Neighbours

Songwriter of the Year (previously announced)

Charli XCX

Producer of the Year (previously announced)

A.G. Cook

Global Success Award (previously announced)

Sabrina Carpenter