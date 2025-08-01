Chappell Roan Releases Studio Version of Fan-Favorite Ballad “The Subway”

Chappell Roan’s latest release, “The Subway,” has finally arrived on streaming platforms, giving fans the long-awaited studio version of a track that’s already earned cult status at her live shows.

First teased during her unforgettable Statue of Liberty-themed performance at the 2024 Governor’s Ball, “The Subway” has become a staple in Roan’s setlists, resonating deeply with audiences for its raw emotion and cinematic storytelling. Now, in 2025, listeners can experience the haunting ballad in high fidelity for the first time.

Set against the backdrop of New York City’s underground, the track chronicles the emotional aftermath of a breakup, as Roan reflects on lost love and the long, winding journey toward healing. “It’s just another day, and it’s not over ’til it’s over,” she sings with aching vulnerability, leading into a cathartic outro that underscores her power as both a vocalist and a storyteller.

“The Subway” follows the success of “The Giver”—which hit No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100—and her breakthrough single “Good Luck, Babe!” from her acclaimed debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess.

Roan has hinted that her second studio album is in the early stages, but not before wrapping up a series of intimate pop-up shows in Los Angeles, Kansas City, and NYC. “I wanted to do something special before I disappear to write the next chapter,” she shared on Instagram.

With “The Subway,” Chappell Roan continues to prove she’s not just a rising star—she’s a voice of this generation.

Stream “The Subway” now and get ready for what’s next.