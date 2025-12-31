Chappell Roan Deletes Brigitte Bardot Tribute Over Politic

Chappell Roan just hit the “delete” button on her Brigitte Bardot tribute—and the internet noticed. The pop singer, who recently cited the French icon as inspiration for her track Red Wine Supernova, removed the post after discovering Bardot’s right-wing political views.

“Wow, I didn’t know about all that,” Roan admitted on her Instagram Story. “Obviously, these are things I don’t support. It was really disappointing to discover.”

Originally shared just days after Bardot’s passing, Roan’s post read: “Rest in peace, Madame Bardot. She was my inspiration for Red Wine Supernova.” The song’s opening lines—“She was a playboy, Brigitte Bardot / She showed me things I didn’t know”—paid homage to Bardot as a 20th-century sexual revolution icon.

Fans quickly noticed the post and reactions were mixed. While some appreciated the nod to a cinematic legend, others questioned the ethics of celebrating someone with controversial views.

After her acting career, Bardot became known for her animal rights advocacy. Yet, her charitable work often gets overshadowed by politically charged statements. In her 2003 autobiography, she criticized LGBTQ+ individuals and voiced fears over the “Islamization of French society.” Multiple legal battles followed: Bardot was fined five times for inciting racial hatred and stirred debate in 2018 over comments on the #MeToo movement, suggesting actresses sometimes flirt with producers and later label encounters as harassment.

It’s a complicated legacy—celebrated for cultural influence but criticized for divisive opinions.