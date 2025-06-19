The Chainsmokers Drop Surprise Remix of Charli XCX’s ‘PARTY 4 U’ on Roses 10-Year Anniversary

GRAMMY® Award-winning duo The Chainsmokers have just surprised fans with a thundering remix of Charli XCX’s PARTY 4 U, released to honor the song’s quiet five-year milestone. The new version reimagines the emotional bedroom-pop original as a festival-ready banger, with euphoric drops and layered synth textures—available now on SoundCloud and YouTube.

Originally released during the lockdown era, PARTY 4 U captured the collective isolation of its time and quickly became a cult favorite among Charli’s devoted fanbase. The Chainsmokers’ remix preserves the vulnerability of the track while amplifying its energy with their signature blend of melodic tension and electronic explosiveness.

The release couldn’t be more perfectly timed. This week also marks the 10th anniversary of ROSES, the single that catapulted The Chainsmokers into global fame. With over 6 million units sold and a 6x Platinum certification, ROSES remains a defining anthem of 2010s EDM.

“10 YEARS AGO TODAY this song came out and changed our lives,” said Drew Taggart on social media. “Thank y’all for riding with us ever since.”

From underground parties to festival main stages, The Chainsmokers have remained one of the world’s top-streamed electronic acts, continuously pushing genre boundaries. This unexpected remix not only honors a deeply personal Charli XCX track but also reminds fans of the duo’s long-standing ability to turn heartfelt emotion into dancefloor gold.

With PARTY 4 U (The Chainsmokers Remix), the duo looks back while simultaneously charging forward—bridging nostalgia and new energy for a summer-ready anthem.

Charli XCX – party 4 u (The Chainsmokers Remix)