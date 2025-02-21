Caroline Romano Unleashes Raw Emotion in How The Good Girls Die EP

Alt-pop’s rising star Caroline Romano has unveiled her highly anticipated EP, How The Good Girls Die, now streaming on all platforms. The six-track collection delivers unfiltered emotion, raw storytelling, and a fearless dive into young adulthood’s chaos and beauty.

Featuring fan favorites “Body Bag,” “Pretty Boys,” “Born To Want More,” and “IDK These Days,” the EP introduces two electrifying new tracks: “They Say” and the poignant title track, “How The Good Girls Die.”

“This EP is about chasing pretty things and tripping over your own dress while trying to catch them,” Caroline shares. “It’s heartbreak, hunger, parties, and growing up too fast. It’s how the good girls die.”

With evocative lyrics and a dynamic alt-pop sound, Caroline paints a vivid picture of the relentless pursuit of perfection, the highs of youth, and the inevitable heartbreaks along the way. But amid the chaos, How The Good Girls Die delivers a quiet revelation—embracing imperfection is where true growth begins.

- Advertisement -

Since debuting with Oddities and Prodigies (2022) and her 2023 EP A Brief Epic, Caroline has evolved into a fearless voice in alt-pop. After captivating audiences across Nashville, she embarked on her first US tour, opening for Grayscale and Smallpools.

With praise from Luna Collective Magazine calling her an “alt-pop sensation” and The Honey Pop dubbing her “the next big pop star”, How The Good Girls Die marks a defining moment in Caroline’s ascent.

💔 Listen to How The Good Girls Die now and experience Caroline Romano’s most daring release yet.