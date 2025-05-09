Calvin Harris Drops Euphoric Summer Anthem “Blessings” ft. Clementine Douglas

After blending country and electronica on “Smoke The Pain Away,” Calvin Harris is back in his signature zone — bright, shimmering, euphoric dance music. His latest single, “Blessings”, out now, features rising UK star Clementine Douglas, and it’s already being hailed as one of the soundtracks of the summer.

Anchored by radiant synths, sunlit piano chords, and breezy production, “Blessings” channels the feel-good energy Harris has mastered across his career. Douglas, whose distinct vocals have graced tracks with Dom Dolla and TSHA, brings emotional weight and soulful edge to the track, elevating its pop-dance crossover appeal.

Released alongside a warm-toned visualiser, “Blessings” arrives just in time for Harris’ Ushuaïa Ibiza summer residencies, setting the stage for poolside parties and festival euphoria. While there’s no full video yet, fan excitement is already boiling over — Sebastian Ingrosso, David Guetta, Hardwell, and Ryan Tedder have all publicly praised the track on social media.

- Advertisement -

This is Harris doing what he does best: building a dance anthem that feels both nostalgic and next-gen. With Clementine Douglas lending an extra layer of emotional texture, “Blessings” is poised to dominate airwaves and playlists through the hottest months of the year.

Lyrics:

I’m wrapping up this letter that I wrote you

Baby, it’s the only way to go through

I won’t lose myself for anybody

I’m not sorry, yeah

Though it hurts, I only wish you blessings

Intuition talks, you gotta listen

I won’t lose myself for anybody

I’m not sorry, yeah

You build me up to break me down

Never respect the love you found

And I had a voice inside the back of my mind

I always do and deep down

But you don’t deserve it, bae, won’t lie

Got no emotions to cry

Oh-oh, no looking back this time

- Advertisement -

No looking back this time

No looking back this time

No looking back this time

Runnin’ from the truth was getting reckless

In your arms, I never felt protected, oh

But you don’t deserve it, bae, won’t lie

Got no emotions to cry

Oh-oh, no looking back this time

Oh-oh, oh-oh

Oh-oh, oh-oh (woah)

Oh-oh, oh-oh

No looking back this time (oh-oh, oh-oh)

No looking back this time

No looking back this time

No looking back this time

No looking back this time