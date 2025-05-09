back to top
Calvin Harris Drops Euphoric Summer Anthem “Blessings” ft. Clementine Douglas

Returning to his signature sun-drenched sound, Calvin Harris taps rising UK vocalist Clementine Douglas for his new dancefloor-ready hit.

By Echo Langford
In
Dance / EDM

After blending country and electronica on “Smoke The Pain Away,” Calvin Harris is back in his signature zone — bright, shimmering, euphoric dance music. His latest single, “Blessings”, out now, features rising UK star Clementine Douglas, and it’s already being hailed as one of the soundtracks of the summer.

Anchored by radiant synths, sunlit piano chords, and breezy production, “Blessings” channels the feel-good energy Harris has mastered across his career. Douglas, whose distinct vocals have graced tracks with Dom Dolla and TSHA, brings emotional weight and soulful edge to the track, elevating its pop-dance crossover appeal.

Released alongside a warm-toned visualiser, “Blessings” arrives just in time for Harris’ Ushuaïa Ibiza summer residencies, setting the stage for poolside parties and festival euphoria. While there’s no full video yet, fan excitement is already boiling over — Sebastian Ingrosso, David Guetta, Hardwell, and Ryan Tedder have all publicly praised the track on social media.

This is Harris doing what he does best: building a dance anthem that feels both nostalgic and next-gen. With Clementine Douglas lending an extra layer of emotional texture, “Blessings” is poised to dominate airwaves and playlists through the hottest months of the year.

Lyrics:

I’m wrapping up this letter that I wrote you
Baby, it’s the only way to go through
I won’t lose myself for anybody
I’m not sorry, yeah

Though it hurts, I only wish you blessings
Intuition talks, you gotta listen
I won’t lose myself for anybody
I’m not sorry, yeah

You build me up to break me down
Never respect the love you found
And I had a voice inside the back of my mind
I always do and deep down

But you don’t deserve it, bae, won’t lie
Got no emotions to cry
Oh-oh, no looking back this time

No looking back this time
No looking back this time
No looking back this time

Runnin’ from the truth was getting reckless
In your arms, I never felt protected, oh

But you don’t deserve it, bae, won’t lie
Got no emotions to cry
Oh-oh, no looking back this time

Oh-oh, oh-oh
Oh-oh, oh-oh (woah)
Oh-oh, oh-oh
No looking back this time (oh-oh, oh-oh)

No looking back this time
No looking back this time
No looking back this time

No looking back this time

