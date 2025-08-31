Bon Jovi Unveil Forever (Legendary Edition) with Star Collaborations

Rock icons Bon Jovi are set to release Forever (Legendary Edition) on October 24, 2025, via Island Records. This expanded reimagining of last year’s Forever brings together an impressive lineup of guest artists including Bruce Springsteen, Avril Lavigne, Robbie Williams, Jelly Roll, Joe Elliott of Def Leppard, Ryan Tedder, Lainey Wilson, Jason Isbell, Marcus King, The War & Treaty, and more.

The band has already unveiled two tracks: Red, White and Jersey, a brand-new opener, and a reimagined version of Hollow Man featuring none other than Springsteen.

A Collaboration Born of Necessity

Frontman Jon Bon Jovi explained that the project emerged from his recovery after vocal cord surgery. While he was able to record Forever in 2024, the demands of touring were still beyond his reach. Instead of pressing pause, he turned to his network of musical friends for support.

“This album is more than just a collection of collaborations; it is an album borne out of necessity,” Jon shared. “The result is an album with a new viewpoint and new spirit — one that proves we all get by with a little help from our friends. There is always something bigger than me, and that’s we.”

Tracklist and Highlights

Forever (Legendary Edition) spans 14 tracks, blending new material with reimagined favorites. Highlights include:

Legendary (feat. James Bay)

We Made It Look Easy (feat. Robbie Williams)

Living Proof (feat. Jelly Roll)

The People’s House (feat. The War & Treaty)

Living in Paradise (feat. Avril Lavigne)

Hollow Man (feat. Bruce Springsteen)

The record closes with We Made It Look Easy / Hicimos Que Pareciera Fácil, featuring Mexican singer Carin León, further underlining Bon Jovi’s global reach.

Looking Ahead

Produced by Jon Bon Jovi and longtime collaborator John Shanks, the album once again features Bon Jovi’s core lineup: Jon, David Bryan, Tico Torres, Hugh McDonald, and Phil X.

While Jon’s vocal recovery continues, the frontman has hinted that touring remains uncertain. Still, he describes Forever (Legendary Edition) as one of the band’s most heartfelt projects since classics like Lost Highway and Have A Nice Day.

With its mix of anthemic rock, emotional collaborations, and a renewed sense of unity, the album offers fans both nostalgia and fresh energy — a true celebration of resilience and friendship in music.

Bon Jovi: Forever (Legendary Edition) tracklist

1. Red, White and Jersey

2. Legendary (with James Bay)

3. We Made It Look Easy (with Robbie Williams)

4. Living Proof (with Jelly Roll)

5. Waves (with Jason Isbell)

6. Seeds (with Ryan Tedder)

7. Kiss The Bride (with Billy Falcon)

8. The People’s House (with The War & Treaty)

9. Walls Of Jericho (with Joe Elliott)

10. I Wrote You A Song (with Lainey Wilson)

11. Living In Paradise (with Avril Lavigne)

12. My First Guitar (with Marcus King)

13. Hollow Man (with Bruce Springsteen)

14. We Made It Look Easy / Hicimos Que Pareciera Fácil (with Carin León)