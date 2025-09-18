Bob Dylan Bootleg Series Vol. 18 🎵 1956-1963 Uncovered

Bob Dylan fans, get ready! The legendary musician is opening a window into his early years with the highly anticipated Bootleg Series Volume 18: Through the Open Window 1956-1963, releasing October 31, 2025. This archival collection spans Dylan’s transition from his teenage years in Minnesota to the vibrant music scene of New York’s Greenwich Village, capturing the formative sounds that would define a folk icon.

The deluxe 8-disc set features 139 tracks, including 48 previously unreleased recordings and 38 rare gems that were nearly impossible to find. Among them is the teaser track “Rocks and Gravel (Solid Road),” an acoustic outtake from the 1962 sessions of The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan. Fans will also be thrilled to experience Dylan’s legendary Carnegie Hall performance on October 26, 1963, presented in full for the very first time.

Accompanying the music is a 125-page hardback essay by Princeton historian Sean Wilentz, offering context and insight into Dylan’s evolution from a young Minnesotan folk artist to a New York icon. Wilentz describes the collection as “an aural record of an artist becoming himself,” bridging past and present in a way that resonates far beyond nostalgia. With over 100 photos, the set provides both auditory and visual immersion into Dylan’s early life.

For those who prefer a condensed version, the release also includes 2-CD and 4-LP “highlights” editions featuring 42 tracks. These versions make it easier for new listeners to experience the essence of Dylan’s early period without diving into the complete archival treasure trove.

“Through the Open Window” not only showcases Dylan’s pre-electric folk period but also highlights the raw, intimate recordings from coffee houses, friends’ apartments, and informal live shows. The collection is a time capsule capturing the spirit of the late 1950s and early 1960s, a time when Dylan was defining his voice and experimenting with the folk genre that would eventually make him a household name.

Whether you’re a lifelong fan or a newcomer drawn by Dylan’s enduring influence, Volume 18 of the Bootleg Series offers a unique chance to witness the earliest stages of a music legend. Pre-orders for digital, CD, and vinyl editions are already available, ensuring that fans worldwide can experience these formative moments in Bob Dylan’s career.

DISC 1

LET THE GOOD TIMES ROLL

December 24, 1956 – Terlinde Music Shop, St. Paul, MN

I GOT A NEW GIRL

May 1959 – Home of Ric Kangas, Hibbing, MN

SAN FRANCISCO BAY BLUES

JESUS CHRIST

September 1960 – Home of Bob Dylan, Minneapolis, MN

EAST VIRGINIA BLUES

K.C. MOAN

HARD TRAVELIN’

Late 1960 – Madison, WI

PASTURES OF PLENTY

REMEMBER ME

February 1961 – Home of Bob and Sid Gleason, East Orange, NJ

SONG TO WOODY

TALKIN’ BEAR MOUNTAIN PICNIC MASSACRE BLUES

September 6, 1961 – The Gaslight Cafe, NYC

AIN’T NO GRAVE

Bailey, NYC

I AIN’T GOT NO HOME

May 13, 1961 – Coffman Theater, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN

DEATH DON’T HAVE NO MERCY

DEVILISH MARY

May 1961 – Minneapolis, MN

Introduction: RIVERSIDE CHURCH

HANDSOME MOLLY

July 29, 1961 – Saturday of Folk Music (WRVR-FM), Riverside Church, NYC

Introduction: SEE THAT MY GRAVE IS KEPT CLEAN

SEE THAT MY GRAVE IS KEPT CLEAN

THE GIRL I LEFT BEHIND

Introduction: PRETTY BOY FLOYD

PRETTY BOY FLOYD

RAILROADING ON THE GREAT DIVIDE

October 1, 1961 – Gerdes Folk City, NYC

Introduction: FIXIN’ TO DIE

FIXIN’ TO DIE

1961 – Folklore Center, NYC

I’LL FLY AWAY – Take 1 (Alternate Take)*

September 29, 1961 – Carolyn Hester sessions, Studio A, Columbia Recording Studios, NY

DISC 2

Introduction: IN THE PINES

IN THE PINES

GOSPEL PLOW

Introduction: YOUNG BUT DAILY GROWING

YOUNG BUT DAILY GROWING

MAN ON THE STREET

THIS LAND IS YOUR LAND*

PRETTY POLLY

November 4, 1961 – Carnegie Chapter Hall, NYC

MAN OF CONSTANT SORROW – Rehearsal (Alternate Take, Nov 20, 1961)

HOUSE CARPENTER – Take 1 (Outtake, Nov 22, 1961)*

YOU’RE NO GOOD – Take 2 with Take 6 Insert (Alternate Take, Nov 20, 1961)

HE WAS A FRIEND OF MINE – Take 2 (Outtake, Nov 20, 1961)*

RAMBLIN’ ROUND – Take 2 (Outtake, Nov 22, 1961)*

Bob Dylan sessions Studio A, Columbia Recording Studios, NYC

Story: EAST ORANGE, NEW JERSEY

STEALIN’

PO’ LAZARUS

DINK’S SONG*

I WAS YOUNG WHEN I LEFT HOME*

IN THE EVENING

BABY, LET ME FOLLOW YOU DOWN

COCAINE

December 22, 1961 – Home of Bonnie Beecher, Minneapolis, MN

DISC 3

THE DEATH OF EMMETT TILL

Conversation: FOLKSINGER’S CHOICE, 1

ROLL ON, JOHN*

Conversation: FOLKSINGER’S CHOICE, 2

HARD TIMES IN NEW YORK TOWN

Broadcast March 11, 1962 – Folksinger’s Choice, WBAI-FM Studios, NYC

TALKIN’ JOHN BIRCH PARANOID BLUES

March 1962 – Home of Mell and Lillian Bailey, NYC

BALLAD OF DONALD WHITE

September 20, 1962 – Home of Mac and Eve McKenzie, NYC

MIDNIGHT SPECIAL – Rehearsals

MIDNIGHT SPECIAL – Take 17 (Alternate Take)

February 2, 1962 – The Midnight Special sessions, Webster Hall, NYC

WICHITA (Album Version)*

T’S DANGEROUS (Album Version)*

March 2, 1962 – Three Kings and the Queen and Kings and the Queen, Volume Two sessions, Cue Recording Studios, NYC

HONEY, JUST ALLOW ME ONE MORE CHANCE**

TALKIN’ NEW YORK**

CORRINA, CORRINA*

DEEP ELLUM BLUES**

Introduction: BLOWIN’ IN THE WIND

BLOWIN’ IN THE WIND*

April 16, 1962 – Gerdes Folk City, NYC

RAMBLING, GAMBLING WILLIE – Take 3 (Outtake)**

(I HEARD THAT) LONESOME WHISTLE – Take 2 (Outtake)**

April 24, 1962 – Freewheelin’ sessions, Studio A, Columbia Recording Studios, NYC

ROCKS AND GRAVEL – Take 3 (Outtake)**

April 25, 1962 – Freewheelin’ sessions, Studio A, Columbia Recording Studios, NYC

PATHS OF VICTORY

TRAIN A-TRAVELIN’ (Album Version)*

October-December 1962 – Broadside Office, NYC

HIRAM HUBBARD**

QUIT YOUR LOW DOWN WAYS**

LET ME DIE IN MY FOOTSTEPS**

RAMBLIN’ ON MY MIND**

BLUE YODEL NO. 8 (MULE SKINNER BLUES)**

July 2, 1962 – The Finjan, Montreal, Canada

DISC 4

BABY, PLEASE DON’T GO – Take 3 (Outtake)**

April 25, 1962 – Freewheelin’ sessions, Studio A, Columbia Recording Studios, NYC

WORRIED BLUES – Take 1 (Outtake)**

BABY, I’M IN THE MOOD FOR YOU – Take 4 (Outtake)**

BOB DYLAN’S BLUES – Take 2 (Outtake)**

July 9, 1962 – Freewheelin’ sessions, Studio A, Columbia Recording Studios, NYC

Introduction: TOMORROW IS A LONG TIME

TOMORROW IS A LONG TIME

THIS LAND IS YOUR LAND – The Last Verses

LONG TIME GONE

August 11, 1962 – Home of Dave Whitaker, Minneapolis, MN

A HARD RAIN’S A-GONNA FALL*

DON’T THINK TWICE, IT’S ALL RIGHT*

BARBARA ALLEN*

THE CUCKOO*

October 1962 – The Gaslight Cafe, NYC

THAT’S ALL RIGHT – Take 5 (Outtake)**

October 26, 1962 – Freewheelin’ sessions, Studio A, Columbia Recording Studios, NYC

MIXED-UP CONFUSION – Take 10 (Single Alternate Take)**

November 1, 1962 – Freewheelin’ sessions, Studio A, Columbia Recording Studios, NYC

BALLAD OF HOLLIS BROWN – Take 2 (Outtake)**

KINGSPORT TOWN – Take 2 (Outtake)*

November 14, 1962 – Freewheelin’ sessions, Studio A, Columbia Recording Studios, NYC

WHATCHA GONNA DO? – Remake, Take 1 (Outtake)**

HERO BLUES – Take 4 (Outtake)**

I SHALL BE FREE – Take 3 (Alternate Take)**

December 6, 1962 – Freewheelin’ sessions, Studio A, Columbia Recording Studios, NYC

DISC 5

THE BALLAD OF THE GLIDING SWAN

Broadcast January 13, 1963 – “Madhouse on Castle Street,” BBC-TV Studios, London, England

ONLY A HOBO (Album Version)*

JOHN BROWN (Album Version)*

February 1963 – Broadside Ballads, Vol. 1 sessions, Folkways Studio, NYC

ALL OVER YOU**

February 8, 1963 – NYC

OXFORD TOWN* (Demo)

March 1963 – Witmark Studio, NYC

BOB DYLAN’S DREAM*

Introduction: WALLS OF RED WING

WALLS OF RED WING**

Introduction: TOMORROW IS A LONG TIME

TOMORROW IS A LONG TIME*

DUSTY OLD FAIRGROUNDS**

Introduction: PRETTY PEGGY-O

PRETTY PEGGY-O**

WHO KILLED DAVEY MOORE?**

LAST THOUGHTS ON WOODY GUTHRIE*

April 12, 1963 – Town Hall, NYC

JAMES ALLEY BLUES**

April 18, 1963 – Home of Mac and Eve McKenzie, NYC

I RODE OUT ONE MORNING**

April 19, 1963 – Home of Mac and Eve McKenzie, NYC

HOUSE OF THE RISING SUN**

April 18, 1963 – Home of Mac and Eve McKenzie, NYC

TALKIN’ WORLD WAR III BLUES

April 21, 1963 – Club 47, Cambridge, MA

MASTERS OF WAR – Take 6 (Alternate Take)

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY – Take 4 (Alternate Take)

April 24, 1963 – Freewheelin’ sessions, Studio A, Columbia Recording Studios, NY

DISC 6

Introduction by Cordell Reagon

ONLY A PAWN IN THEIR GAME

BLOWIN’ IN THE WIND

July 6, 1963 – SNCC Voter Registration Rally, Greenwood, MS

ETERNAL CIRCLE

LIVERPOOL GAL

WEST MEMPHIS

July 17, 1963 – Home of Tony Glover, Minneapolis, MN

NORTH COUNTRY BLUES*

WITH GOD ON OUR SIDE*

July 27, 1963 – Newport Folk Festival, Newport, RI

PLAYBOYS AND PLAYGIRLS*

July 28, 1963 – Newport Folk Festival, Newport, RI

BLOWIN’ IN THE WIND*

July 26, 1963 – Newport Folk Festival, Newport, RI; Bob Dylan: vocals and guitar

Slate: BOOTS OF SPANISH LEATHER

BOOTS OF SPANISH LEATHER – Take 1 (Alternate Take)

SEVEN CURSES – Take 3 (Outtake)*

FAREWELL – Take 5 (Outtake)*

August 6, 1963 – The Times They Are A-Changin’ sessions, Studio A, Columbia Recording Studios, NYC

BOB DYLAN’S NEW ORLEANS RAG – Remake, Take 3 (Outtake)

August 7, 1963 – The Times They Are A-Changin’ sessions, Studio A, Columbia Recording Studios, NYC

MOONSHINER – Remake, Take 1 (Outtake)*

August 12, 1963 – The Times They Are A-Changin’sessions, Studio A, Columbia Recording Studios, NYC

Introduction by Joan Baez

TROUBLED AND I DON’T KNOW WHY*

August 17, 1963 – Forest Hills Tennis Stadium, NYC

Introduction by Ossie Davis

WHEN THE SHIP COMES IN**

August 28, 1963 – March on Washington, Washington, D.C.

THE LONESOME DEATH OF HATTIE CARROLL

September 1963 – Home of Ben Shapiro, Los Angeles

THE TIMES THEY ARE A-CHANGIN’

September 1963 – California

ONE TOO MANY MORNINGS – Take 1 (Alternate Take)

October 24, 1963 – The Times They Are A-Changin’ sessions, Studio A, Columbia Recording Studios, NYC

KEY TO THE HIGHWAY – Take 1 (Outtake)

October 23, 1963 – The Times They Are A-Changin’ sessions, Studio A, Columbia Recording Studios, NYC

DISC 7

THE TIMES THEY ARE A-CHANGIN’*

BALLAD OF HOLLIS BROWN*

Introduction: WHO KILLED DAVEY MOORE?

WHO KILLED DAVEY MOORE?*

BOOTS OF SPANISH LEATHER*

TALKIN’ JOHN BIRCH PARANOID BLUES*

LAY DOWN YOUR WEARY TUNE*

Introduction: BLOWIN’ IN THE WIND

BLOWIN’ IN THE WIND**

Introduction: PERCY’S SONG

PERCY’S SONG**

SEVEN CURSES**

WALLS OF RED WING**

Introduction: NORTH COUNTRY BLUES

NORTH COUNTRY BLUES*

A HARD RAIN’S A-GONNA FALL*

October 26, 1963 – Carnegie Hall, NYC

DISC 8

TALKIN’ WORLD WAR III BLUES**

DON’T THINK TWICE, IT’S ALL RIGHT**

Story: HOOTENANNY HOOT

WITH GOD ON OUR SIDE*

ONLY A PAWN IN THEIR GAME**

Introduction: MASTERS OF WAR

MASTERS OF WAR*

Introduction: THE LONESOME DEATH OF HATTIE CARROLL

THE LONESOME DEATH OF HATTIE CARROLL*

Introduction: WHEN THE SHIP COMES IN

WHEN THE SHIP COMES IN*

October 26, 1963 – Carnegie Hall, NYC