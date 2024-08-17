Audrey Nuna, the rap and indie pop visionary, has returned with her latest single, “Suckin Up,” a track that showcases her innovative approach to music and visual artistry. Known for her genre-defying sound and bold visual concepts, Nuna once again pushes the boundaries with a song that melds Y2K-inspired beats with a contemporary, futuristic aesthetic.

“Suckin Up” kicks off with a beat that fuses reverse scrubbing, record scratches, and echoing percussive pings, creating a nostalgic yet fresh sonic landscape. Nuna’s vocal delivery is captivating, as she effortlessly transitions from a half-sung, half-spoken drawl to a chorus drenched in artful autotune. The track’s layered production gradually evolves, moving from a minimalist soundscape to a rich mosaic of electronic tones and interlocking rhythms.

Lyrically, “Suckin Up” addresses the superficiality of modern society with sharp wit and unapologetic confidence. Nuna’s lines, like “Yeah, I talk, talk pretty, and I stink, and I’m smelly, if you / If you’re super jelly, don’t say sh*t about my belly,” resonate with her characteristic blend of humor and defiance. The chorus, “Restart, don’t need puppy lovin’, cut the leash off / Tryna profit off me, I’m like Mona Lisa,” further underscores her commentary on the pressures and perceptions faced in today’s world.

The release is accompanied by a visually stunning music video that perfectly complements the track’s dynamic energy. Filmed in Lower Manhattan’s Chinatown and interspersed with scenes of Nuna in a futuristic, weapon-adorned chair, the video is a visual feast. Nuna’s outfits—ranging from playful, multicolored tooth caps to a striking ice-white ensemble—add to the video’s eclectic and bold aesthetic. Each scene feels like a carefully crafted vignette, blending the gritty streets of New York with an otherworldly, video game-esque dreamscape.

Nuna expressed her deep connection to the project, sharing on Instagram, “Thankful for every drop of blood, sweat, tears, [and] urine that went into the audio-visual experience. Creating this video in New York/New Jersey made me feel young and naive again, and for that I am very grateful.” This personal investment is evident in every frame, as the video and song together create a cohesive, immersive experience.

“Suckin Up” is the third single from Audrey Nuna this year, hinting at the dark and complex themes of her upcoming project. In a recent interview with Hypebeast, Nuna described the new direction as rooted in “much darker undertones both sonically and conceptually,” signaling a deepening of her already nuanced artistry.

As fans await the release of her next LP, “Suckin Up” stands as a testament to Audrey Nuna’s ability to blend musical genres and visual elements into something truly unique. With its inventive production, sharp lyrics, and stunning visuals, the track further cements her status as one of the most exciting and innovative voices in contemporary music.