Armin van Buuren Finally Releases Fan-Favorite ‘Dream A Little Dream’ Featuring Sam Gray

After years of anticipation and countless fan requests, Armin van Buuren has finally released his long-awaited single Dream A Little Dream, featuring multi-platinum singer-songwriter Sam Gray. Out now via Armada Music, the track has officially ended one of the most talked-about waits in recent trance history.

First unveiled at Ultra Music Festival 2023, Dream A Little Dream immediately captured the hearts of fans around the world. Its euphoric melodies, soaring vocals, and signature Armin production quickly turned it into one of his most requested IDs, with excitement only building through every live set and teaser.

Speaking about the release, van Buuren shared: “For the past years, I’ve received an overwhelming number of messages, comments and even personal requests asking me to release this track. Seeing how much ‘Dream A Little Dream’ means to my fans makes this release even more special to me. It’s been incredible to watch the excitement grow, and I’m so happy to finally give you all what you’ve been asking for. This one’s for you.”

The release follows Armin’s headline appearance at Ultra Miami 2025, where he performed a 100% productions set featuring a surprise collaboration with techno titan Adam Beyer. He also recently announced a nine-date residency at Ushuaïa Ibiza for summer 2025, cementing an already massive year for the Dutch icon.

Now available on all major streaming platforms, Dream A Little Dream is ready to dominate festival speakers, playlists, and radio waves alike—delivering a perfect blend of festival energy and emotional resonance that showcases why Armin remains a leading force in global electronic music.