Ariana Grande’s “Popular” Music Video Shines in Wicked Soundtrack

Ariana Grande has unveiled the music video for her vibrant performance of “Popular,” featured on the soundtrack of the movie adaptation of Wicked.

Following the release of the musical blockbuster in Philippine theaters, several tracks from its soundtrack have made their way onto the Billboard Philippines Hot 100 chart (dated December 7, 2024). Among them, Ariana Grande’s sparkling rendition of “Popular” debuted at No. 73, while Cynthia Erivo’s powerful “Defying Gravity” secured an impressive No. 31 spot.

Both songs have quickly become standout hits, capturing the hearts of fans and creating viral moments on social media. Audiences have taken to platforms like TikTok and Instagram, incorporating the tracks into reaction videos or even creating their own covers inspired by the film’s magic.

This is a significant milestone, as it’s the first time songs from a musical have entered the Philippines Hot 100, marking a triumphant debut for the genre on the chart. The Wicked soundtrack continues to garner praise for its breathtaking performances and its ability to connect with audiences worldwide.

Check out the “Popular” music video today and experience Ariana Grande’s captivating presence!