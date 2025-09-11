✨ Ariana Grande Tour 2026: 9 New Dates Added! 🎤

Pop icon Ariana Grande is officially returning to the stage, and the excitement is sky-high. After a seven-year touring break, the singer has expanded her 2026 Eternal Sunshine Tour with nine new North American dates, giving even more fans the chance to experience her first tour since 2019.

The announcement came just days after Grande lit up the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, where she presented Mariah Carey with the Video Vanguard Award and won Video of the Year for her ambitious short film Brighter Days Ahead. Now, Grande is shifting the spotlight back to live performance—and Arianators couldn’t be happier.

Ariana Grande’s New 2026 Tour Dates

The additional shows are set for some of the biggest arenas across the U.S. and Canada, including:

Oakland – Oakland Arena (June 10)

Los Angeles – Kia Forum (June 20)

Austin – Moody Center (June 27)

Sunrise – Amerant Bank Arena (July 3)

Atlanta – State Farm Arena (July 9)

Brooklyn – Barclays Center (July 19)

Boston – TD Garden (July 25)

Montreal – Bell Centre (July 31)

Chicago – United Center (August 6)

These dates join her already announced shows, making the Eternal Sunshine Tour one of the hottest tickets of 2026.

Tickets, Presales & VIP Packages

Pre-sale tickets went live September 9, with general on-sale beginning September 10. Fans can also purchase exclusive VIP packages and experiences, offering premium seating, merch bundles, and even backstage perks. Given the overwhelming demand, tickets are expected to sell out quickly.

Grande’s last tour wrapped in December 2019, supporting her Sweetener and Thank U, Next albums. Since then, she has shifted focus to acting, most notably starring as Glinda in Wicked: For Good alongside Cynthia Erivo. Her stage comeback marks a major moment for fans who have waited nearly a decade to see her live again.

Why This Tour Is a Must-See Event

More than just a concert series, the Eternal Sunshine Tour symbolizes Ariana Grande’s return to her musical roots. With her 2024 Eternal Sunshine album and its deluxe reissue already beloved by fans, and her VMAs triumph cementing her cultural presence, the 2026 tour promises a mix of powerhouse vocals, cinematic visuals, and fan-favorite hits.

As Grande told fans on Instagram:

“i love you i do … & can’t wait to see you. that’s all.”

For Arianators, that’s more than enough reason to mark their calendars.