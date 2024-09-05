Alyssa & Gia Drop Breezy New Summer Anthem ‘Track Your Steps’

Alyssa & Gia Release Breezy Summer Anthem ‘Track Your Steps’ on Watergate Records

Berlin-based DJ duo Alyssa & Gia, lifelong friends with an unbreakable bond, have made their much-anticipated debut on Watergate Records with their latest release, ‘Track Your Steps’. Known for their infectious energy and unique blend of house, disco, and lush string arrangements, the pair is rapidly becoming a favorite in the electronic music scene.

‘Track Your Steps’ perfectly captures the duo’s vibrant and carefree spirit, evoking the warmth of summer days with its breezy groove and captivating melodies. “We had so much fun producing ‘Track Your Steps’,” the duo shared. “Our goal was to create an optimistic summer track that puts you in a happy place and reflects the vibe we bring to our DJ sets. It’s a mix of our love for strings, disco, and house, with some added vocal harmonies that felt just right.”

The track’s lighthearted rhythm is supported by soulful drums and luxuriant synths, while the lush strings soar through like a clear sky. The breathy, nonchalant vocals are the final touch, making this a timeless house track perfect for any summer playlist.

As rising stars in Berlin’s electronic music scene, Alyssa & Gia have become regulars at the iconic Watergate club, where they’ve built a reputation for their passion for digging deep into sound and creating an unforgettable connection with their audience.

Listen to ‘Track Your Steps’ below and grab your copy now to experience Alyssa & Gia’s feel-good, sun-kissed sound.