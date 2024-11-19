“A Nonsense Christmas” on Netflix: Sabrina Carpenter’s Star-Studded Holiday Spectacle

Sabrina Carpenter is bringing the holiday spirit to Netflix with her highly anticipated event, A Nonsense Christmas, premiering December 6. The festive special promises to deliver holiday magic through electrifying musical performances, a parade of celebrity cameos, and unforgettable comedic moments.

Fans of Carpenter are in for a treat, as the special features musical duets with icons like Chappell Roan, Tyla, Kali Uchis, and Shania Twain. Beyond the music, viewers can expect a star-studded cast, including Quinta Brunson as the Ghost of Present, Sean Astin in a hilarious Santa Claus getup, and comedic favorites such as Cara Delevingne, Megan Stalter, and Kyle Mooney.

The show, directed by Sam Wrench—famous for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert film—will showcase Sabrina performing songs from her holiday EP Fruitcake and other chart-topping holiday classics. Carpenter, alongside her sister Sarah, also served as executive producer for this project, further cementing her creative vision for this festive spectacle.

In a statement, Netflix teased, “It’s a nonsense holiday, and we’re so here for it.” Packed with show-stopping musical moments, unexpected duets, and delightful surprises, A Nonsense Christmas promises to redefine holiday entertainment.

Sabrina Carpenter’s rise to stardom continues, bolstered by the Grammy-nominated success of her album Short n’ Sweet and a sold-out U.S. tour. As she prepares to kick off her European leg in March 2025, fans can bask in the holiday glow of this Netflix extravaganza.

Mark your calendar for December 6 and prepare for a holiday event unlike any other.