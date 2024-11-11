The 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards lit up Manchester’s Co-Op Live Arena on November 10, celebrating its 30th anniversary with a dazzling night of music and iconic performances. Hosted by Rita Ora for a record-breaking third time, the event brought together some of the industry’s top names, with fans worldwide tuning in via MTV UK, Channel 5, Pluto TV, and, starting November 12, on Paramount+.

Taylor Swift was the evening’s top winner, taking home four awards, including Best Artist, Best Video for her hit “Fortnight,” Best Live, and Best US Act. This marks her second consecutive year leading the nominations, solidifying her global influence and fan-favorite status. Other notable nominees included Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Lisa, and Ayra Starr, each with four nominations.

In addition to Swift’s wins, the ceremony honored rap legend Busta Rhymes with the Global Icon Award, a tribute to his impactful music career. The Pop Pioneers award went to the iconic Pet Shop Boys, celebrating their lasting contributions to the pop music genre. Regional awards also recognized artists like Shawn Mendes as Best Canadian Act and Yeri Mua as Best Latin America North Act.

The star-studded event also featured live performances by artists such as Benson Boone, RAYE, Shawn Mendes, Teddy Swims, and Tyla, showcasing the diversity and talent that define today’s music scene. This year’s EMAs not only highlighted incredible performances and achievements but also invited fans to celebrate alongside their favorite artists, creating unforgettable moments in music.

Get ready to see your favourite stars as they arrive! 📸✨ We're LIVE on the #MTVEMA red carpet! https://t.co/aogSFJ0RzP — MTV EMA (@mtvema) November 10, 2024

The full list of winners at the 2024 MTV EMAs is:

BEST SONG

Ariana Grande – ‘We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)’

Benson Boone – ‘Beautiful Things’

Beyoncé – ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’

Billie Eilish – ‘Birds Of A Feather’

Chappell Roan – ‘Good Luck, Babe!’

Sabrina Carpenter – ‘Espresso’ – WINNER

BEST VIDEO

Ariana Grande – ‘We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)’

Charli XCX – ‘360’

Eminem – ‘Houdini’

Kendrick Lamar – ‘Not Like Us’

Lisa ft. Rosalía – ‘New Woman’

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – ‘Fortnight’ – WINNER

BEST ARTIST

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

Post Malone

RAYE

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift – WINNER

BEST COLLABORATION

Charli XCX ft. Billie Eilish – ‘Guess’

Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar – ‘Like That’

Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars – ‘Die With A Smile’

Lisa ft. Rosalía – ‘New Woman’ – WINNER

Peso Pluma & Anitta – ‘Bellakeo’

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – ‘Fortnight’

BEST NEW

Ayra Starr

Benson Boone – WINNER

Chappell Roan

LE SSERAFIM

Teddy Swims

The Last Dinner Party

Tyla

BEST POP

Ariana Grande – WINNER

Billie Eilish

Camila Cabello

Charli xcx

Dua Lipa

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

BEST AFROBEATS

Asake

Ayra Starr

Burna Boy

Rema

Tems

Tyla – WINNER

BEST ROCK

Bon Jovi

Coldplay

Green Day

Kings Of Leon

Lenny Kravitz

Liam Gallagher – WINNER

The Killers

BEST LATIN

Anitta

Bad Bunny

KAROL G

Peso Pluma – WINNER

Rauw Alejandro

Shakira

BEST K-POP

Jimin – WINNER

Jung Kook

LE SSERAFIM

Lisa

NewJeans

Stray Kids

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Fontaines D.C.

Hozier

Imagine Dragons – WINNER

Lana Del Rey

Twenty One Pilots

Yungblud

BEST ELECTRONIC

Calvin Harris – WINNER

David Guetta

Disclosure

DJ Snake

Fred Again..

Swedish House Mafia

BEST HIP-HOP

Central Cee

Eminem – WINNER

Kendrick Lamar

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott

BEST R&B

Kehlani

SZA

Tinashe

Tyla – WINNER

Usher

Victoria Monét

BEST LIVE

Adele

Coldplay

Doja Cat

RAYE

Taylor Swift – WINNER

Travis Scott

BEST PUSH

Ayra Starr

Chappell Roan

Coco Jones

Flyana Boss

Jessie Murph

Laufey

LE SSERAFIM – Winner

Mark Ambor

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

The Warning

Victoria Monét

BIGGEST FANS

Anitta

Ariana Grande

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan

Charli XCX

Katy Perry

Lisa – WINNER

Nicki Minaj

Sabrina Carpenter

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

BEST UK & IRELAND ACT

Central Cee

Charli XCX

Chase & Status

Dua Lipa

Hozier

RAYE – Winner

GLOBAL ICON

Busta Rhymes

POP PIONEERS

Pet Shop Boys