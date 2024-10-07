Unseen Kendrick Lamar Photos from ‘Mr. Morale’ Album Now on Display at Renell Medrano’s ‘Lambón’ Exhibit

Fans of Kendrick Lamar now have the chance to view rare, never-before-seen photos from the Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers album photoshoot at photographer Renell Medrano’s latest exhibition, Lambón. The exhibit, running at WSA in New York, showcases powerful outtakes featuring Lamar alongside his fiancée Whitney Alford and their children, Uzi and Enoch.

The intimate black-and-white photos capture Lamar’s solemn expression as he dons a diamond “crown of thorns,” a symbolic nod to the album’s themes of personal struggle and redemption. In one striking image, Lamar stands behind his family, holding a rifle, evoking a similar visual seen in his father’s photo from the good kid, m.A.A.d city booklet. Fans have noted the weapon’s recurring presence as a powerful symbol in Lamar’s narrative.

Renell Medrano’s Lambón exhibit not only celebrates these rare moments from Lamar’s album shoot but also features collaborations with other artists like Solange Knowles. The exhibition, Medrano’s first hometown showcase in over five years, explores themes of cultural identity and creative originality through images captured in locations such as the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, and Egypt.

- Advertisement -

Open to the public until November 2nd, the exhibit is a must-see for those interested in the intersection of music, family, and visual storytelling. Lamar’s photos offer a unique glimpse into his personal life while reinforcing the powerful narrative of his Mr. Morale era.

Looks like a different shotgun but it's there for a reason

There's even a picture of him and his dad from the GKMC booklet and the shotgun next to it on the Morale back cover pic.twitter.com/vUbCbF0JZO — Man-Man (@numnumjuice) October 4, 2024