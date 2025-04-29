Travis Scott Teases Jackboys 2 Release for April 30: What We Know So Far

Travis Scott appears ready to drop Jackboys 2, the sequel to his 2019 Cactus Jack compilation, and fans are buzzing with anticipation. The Houston rapper took to Instagram on April 28 to wish his mom a happy birthday and revealed that he played her the entire project. In the caption, he teased a potential release date, saying she told him: “Drop on your bday baby Jack.” With Scott turning 34 on April 30, the timing couldn’t be more perfect.

Scott has been building excitement for Jackboys 2 over the past few weeks. He officially announced the project while performing at club LIV in Miami in March and recently performed unreleased tracks at Coachella, believed to be part of the compilation. One standout moment was during his WrestleMania 41 appearance, after which he posted, “After Jackboys 2 I neeeed that,” further confirming the album’s imminent arrival.

The original Jackboys album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in 2019, powered by hits like “Out West” and features from Quavo, Pop Smoke, Lil Baby, and more. The upcoming sequel is expected to highlight the Cactus Jack roster, including Sheck Wes, Don Toliver, and DJ Chase B, with possible guest spots from artists like Sexyy Red and Busta Rhymes.

- Advertisement -

With cryptic teasers, live previews, and birthday pressure from his mom, all signs point to an April 30 release. Fans are watching closely for official confirmation—and ready to rage.