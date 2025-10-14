It’s been six years since “SICKO MODE” first shook the planet, but the Travis Scott and Drake collab is still rewriting the rulebook. The track has now officially been certified 16x platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), meaning over 16 million units sold in the U.S. alone.

That insane number makes “SICKO MODE” the second-highest-certified rap song in history, tied with Drake’s “God’s Plan.” The only track sitting above them? Travis’s own 2016 smash “goosebumps” featuring Kendrick Lamar, recently crowned 17x platinum. Yeah, La Flame’s out here competing with himself.

A Generation-Defining Banger

When ASTROWORLD dropped in 2018, “SICKO MODE” immediately stood out — not just for its hype, but for how weirdly genius it was. The song doesn’t even follow traditional rap structure. Instead, it flips through three distinct beats and moods: Drake’s slick intro, Travis’s chaotic middle, and a stadium-ready finale that could start a mosh pit at a wedding.

Behind the boards, you’ve got an Avengers-level lineup: Tay Keith, Hit-Boy, OZ, and Cubeatz. The production shifts are so wild that “SICKO MODE” feels more like a cinematic trip than a track. And it worked. The song became a blueprint for experimental mainstream rap, blurring lines between genres while keeping its Houston energy raw and unfiltered.

Chart Domination & Cultural Impact

“SICKO MODE” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, making it one of the biggest hits of 2018. It was the first rap song to spend 30 weeks in the Top 10, which is absurd longevity in a genre built on fast cycles.

Beyond numbers, it became an anthem for a specific cultural moment. You couldn’t escape it — from NBA highlights to festival drops to TikTok memes years later, the song refused to die. The ASTROWORLD Tour made it even bigger, with fans practically treating “SICKO MODE” as a ritual when that bass hit.

It earned GRAMMY nominations for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance, and while it didn’t win, the track’s impact was way beyond trophies. It cemented both Travis and Drake as architects of the 2010s hip-hop sound — melodic, chaotic, and built for virality before virality even had a name.

From “goosebumps” to Global Legacy

The new 16x platinum certification arrives right after “goosebumps” hit 17x platinum, officially becoming the highest-certified rap song of all time. Think about that — two of the top three most-certified rap songs ever belong to Travis Scott. That’s dominance few rappers can even dream of.

For Drake, it’s another W in an endless list. With “SICKO MODE” and “God’s Plan” tied, he continues his reign as the most consistent hitmaker of the streaming era. Together, these two built one of the most iconic collabs in modern rap, balancing Drake’s smooth precision with Travis’s manic chaos. It’s rap’s version of a chemical reaction that just keeps exploding.

Why This Still Matters

Here’s the thing — six years later, “SICKO MODE” hasn’t aged a day. It’s still the go-to hype track at parties, still meme fuel online, still dominating playlists like it dropped last week.

Its influence is everywhere: the beat switches in modern trap, the cinematic drops in festival EDM sets, and even the way younger rappers structure songs today. “SICKO MODE” wasn’t just a hit — it was a template.

And now, with 16 platinum plaques backing it up, that template has officially entered rap’s hall of fame.

The Takeaway

“goosebumps” may hold the crown, but “SICKO MODE” is the song that defined an era. It proved that experimental hip-hop could still go mainstream, that a song could break all the rules and still end up breaking records.

With Drake and Travis Scott now sharing two of the top three spots in RIAA history, the message is clear: these two didn’t just dominate a moment — they built the modern sound of hip-hop.

FAQ

Q1: How many copies has “SICKO MODE” sold?

A: Over 16 million units in the U.S., earning it a 16x platinum certification from the RIAA.

Q2: What is the highest-certified rap song ever?

A: Travis Scott and Kendrick Lamar’s “goosebumps”, now certified 17x platinum.

Q3: Who produced “SICKO MODE”?

A: The track was produced by Tay Keith, Hit-Boy, OZ, and Cubeatz — an all-star team behind its legendary beat switches.