Travis Scott’s Coachella Set Triggers $20K Fine—But JACKBOYS 2 Might Drop Any Moment

Travis Scott has a habit of making headlines—and his explosive Coachella 2025 performance was no exception. Headlining Saturday night during the first weekend, Scott triggered a $20,000 curfew fine for Goldenvoice after his set ran just over the 1 a.m. limit established by the City of Indio. While the overrun was brief, the impact was anything but. It was the only fine issued across all three weekends of Coachella and Stagecoach this year.

The cause? A fireworks delay during Green Day’s earlier performance that pushed Scott’s start time back. The result: Travis hit the stage late and wrapped just a few minutes over—enough to activate the contract’s stiff penalty.

But Travis wasn’t done triggering reactions. Just days later, he took to Instagram in full cryptic mode, teasing the long-rumored JACKBOYS 2 compilation with a nod to his mom’s birthday. “I PLAYED HER JACKBOYS 2,” he wrote. “SHE SAID DROP ON YOUR BDAY BABY JACK.” With his birthday falling on April 30, fans are bracing for a mid-week or Friday drop.

His latest WrestleMania appearance added fuel to the fire, as he captioned fight-night photos with: “I DON’T WANT A RECEIPT I WANT BLOOOODDD AFTER JACKBOYS 2 I NEEEEEDDD THAT.” Travis isn’t just teasing music—he’s triggering a cultural moment.

The original JACKBOYS debuted at No. 1 in 2019, and expectations for its sequel are sky-high. Between fines, flames, and fan theories, Travis Scott continues to bend the rules—and the internet—with every move.