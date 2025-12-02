Taylor Swift isn’t giving Swifties a moment to breathe this December. Just when the fandom thought the Eras Tour era was finally winding down, she hit play again with the official trailer for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show, arriving December 12 on Disney+. And yes, it’s already shaping up to be one of the biggest music-film releases of the year.

The new trailer captures the electric, bittersweet atmosphere of Swift’s last stop in Vancouver — the final bow of the most dominant tour in modern pop. The clip goes straight for the heartstrings, showing Swift performing “Long Live” during the acoustic section, telling the crowd, “We’ve had so long to prepare for the end of this tour… I want to thank every single one of you for being a part of the most thrilling chapter of my entire life to date.” Classic Taylor: sincere, emotional, and very aware she’s closing a cultural chapter.

Unlike the 2023 Disney+ cut, this one includes the full The Tortured Poets Department set for the first time, finally giving fans official performance footage of “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?” and “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.” These songs were some of the most dramatic moments of the 2024 leg, and the streaming version brings that theatrical energy straight into living rooms.

The film is directed by Glenn Weiss, working with Taylor Swift Productions and Silent House Productions. It lands the same day as The End of an Era, a six-part behind-the-scenes docuseries offering fans a rare look into rehearsals, surprise guest planning, and Swift’s life offstage with fiancé Travis Kelce. Disney and ABC are treating this like a full-scale event: ABC will broadcast a special preview featuring Episode 1 plus a one-hour cut of the concert film on December 12 at 8 PM ET.

If the trailer is any indication, The Final Show doubles as a love letter to the tour’s community. Swift reflects on how each night bonded “70,000 people all at once.” Even for an artist used to breaking records, the way she acknowledges the emotional weight of the tour feels surprisingly grounded.

For fans, December 12 is basically Christmas morning.

For Disney+, it’s the biggest flex of the year.

And for pop culture history? It closes out an era that rewrote what a global tour can look like.

FAQ

1. What is Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour | The Final Show”?

It’s a new concert film capturing Swift’s last Eras Tour performance in Vancouver, featuring the full The Tortured Poets Department set for the first time.

2. When does The Final Show release on Disney+?

The concert film premieres December 12 on Disney+, alongside the first two episodes of Swift’s new docuseries The End of an Era.

3. Does the film include new songs or footage?

Yes. It showcases TTPD tracks like “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?” and “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart,” plus an acoustic version of “Long Live.”