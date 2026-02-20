Fresh Off Her Grammy Win, SZA Delivers an Electric Anthem for ‘Hoppers’

Fresh off her massive Grammy win for “Luther,” SZA continues her 2026 hot streak with the release of “Save The Day.” This electric new track serves as the lead contribution to the soundtrack for Disney-Pixar’s upcoming film, Hoppers, arriving just weeks before the movie hits theaters on March 6.

How SZA Joined the Pixar Hoppers Soundtrack

The collaboration began almost by accident. Directors Daniel Chong and Nicole Grindle initially used SZA’s hits “Good Days” and “Saturn” as temporary placeholder music during the film’s production. The “intuitiveness” of her sound fit the movie’s vibe so perfectly that the team reached out to the R&B icon directly.

According to Chong, SZA immediately understood the emotional core of the film—a sci-fi story where humans “hop” their consciousness into robotic animals. The voice cast features a powerhouse lineup, including Meryl Streep, Dave Franco, and Jon Hamm.

Inside the ‘Save The Day’ Lyrics and Sound

On “Save The Day,” SZA delivers high-energy vocals over a production that feels both futuristic and grounded. She leans into the film’s adventurous spirit, singing:

“Caught in the friction, I’m on a mission / Here’s to hopin’ there’s still a way / In position, full of conviction / Miss Tunnel-Vision to save the day.”

The track marks a departure from the moody R&B of SOS, opting for a more cinematic, driving tempo that fits the “mission” described in the lyrics.

SZA’s Unstoppable 2026

While fans still play the 15 new tracks from the SOS Deluxe: Lana edition, SZA refuses to slow down. This year alone, she shared the Super Bowl stage with Kendrick Lamar, starred in the comedy One Of Them Days with Keke Palmer, and even made a guest appearance on Sesame Street.

Her recent Record of the Year win at the Grammys cemented her status as the definitive voice of her generation. With “Save The Day,” she proves her versatility extends far beyond the charts and into the heart of major cinema.